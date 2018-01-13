Fête d'Hiver: A Taste of Senegal Arrives in New Orleans

One-of-a-kind event helps provide supplemental youth education and community health programs to underserved children and their families in Africa

Les Enfants d’Abord children expand their education.

-- Non-profit organizationwill hoston Saturday, January 13th, a stimulating fundraiser that showcases the culture ofto the people of New Orleans. Much like the Crescent City, Senegal is a country on Africa's west coast with a rich French colonial heritage and vibrant arts and music scene.is a non-profit organization that provides supplemental youth education and community health programs to underserved children and their families in Senegal.Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 7:00 p.m.2231 St. Claude Avenue (The Art Garage)http://www.enfants-dabord.orgThe big celebration, known as Fête d'Hiver, will be open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door, though those purchased in advance at http://www.enfants-dabord.org/party will also include complimentary raffle tickets for two 5th row seats to the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans fsbdt on Friday, February 23, 2018, at 7:00 PM.The event will feature an open bar with local beer and spirits, special Senegalese hors-d'oeuvres, live music from Afrissippi, a Senegalese Mbalax band from Oxford, MS, a silent auction from locally-owned NOLA shops, and exhibits showing the activities and results of Les Enfant d'Abord's programs.Les Enfants d'Abord, French for "Children First", was founded in 2016 with the goal of giving students opportunities for self-driven, experiential education that is not currently available in their school system, which often is overcrowded and underfunded and does not have the needed space or supplies.