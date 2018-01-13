News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fête d'Hiver: A Taste of Senegal Arrives in New Orleans
One-of-a-kind event helps provide supplemental youth education and community health programs to underserved children and their families in Africa
Les Enfants d'Abord is a non-profit organization that provides supplemental youth education and community health programs to underserved children and their families in Senegal.
WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: 2231 St. Claude Avenue (The Art Garage)
WEBSITE: http://www.enfants-
The big celebration, known as Fête d'Hiver, will be open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door, though those purchased in advance at http://www.enfants-
The event will feature an open bar with local beer and spirits, special Senegalese hors-d'oeuvres, live music from Afrissippi, a Senegalese Mbalax band from Oxford, MS, a silent auction from locally-owned NOLA shops, and exhibits showing the activities and results of Les Enfant d'Abord's programs.
Les Enfants d'Abord, French for "Children First", was founded in 2016 with the goal of giving students opportunities for self-driven, experiential education that is not currently available in their school system, which often is overcrowded and underfunded and does not have the needed space or supplies.
Contact
Reid Stone, HEROfarm
***@hero-farm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse