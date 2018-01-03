News By Tag
Live Memphis Annual Free Breast Cancer Summit Wants Women to Live, Love and Learn!
MBCC invites women of all ages to a FREE breast cancer and breast health summit with mammograms, great information, food, prizes and more!
Live Memphis began in 2015 as an engaging way to educate African American women about breast cancer and encourage preventive measures to promote early detection, which often leads to an early cure. Each year, an average of 700 women attend the summit. The 2018 theme is Live Love Learn and the keynote speaker is Action News 5 Anchor and Traffic Reporter Janeen Gordon. Janeen is a two-time cancer survivor and an advocate for early detection and her personal on-going fight against breast cancer.
MBCC Project Director Carla Baker, RN is excited about the way women have embraced Live Memphis. "Live Memphis has become a highly anticipated event in the Memphis Region. This year, we are encouraging each woman who plans to attend to bring at least one family member or friend to LIVE, LOVE and LEARN! Breast cancer is personal for me because my sister was one of the many who died from this disease, and I am committed to make sure fsbdt women LIVE! "
The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium is a community partnership of Common Table Health Alliance that was launched in 2016 to bring together organizations and individuals committed to the fight against breast cancer inequalities in Memphis and Shelby County. There are currently 34 participating organizations. Common Table Health Alliance has been spearheading the conversation about how to achieve health equity in Memphis and Shelby County since its 2000 inception.
The Live Memphis local host sponsors include UT Health Science Center, Baptist Cancer Center and West Institute for Cancer Research. To learn more about Live Memphis and RSVP, visit www.mbcc.live or call Common Table Health Alliance at 901.800.5108.
Jae Henderson
