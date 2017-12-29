 
Trucker Huss Announces Two New Directors and a New Shareholder in 2018

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce Joseph Faucher and Katuri Kaye have become directors and Elizabeth Loh has become a shareholder of the firm as of January 1, 2018.

"We are proud to welcome Liz as a shareholder and announce that Joe and Katuri will join the Trucker Huss team of directors. Joe, Katuri and Liz have established excellent reputations in the area of ERISA and employee benefits law and an unparalleled commitment to client service," said Brad Huss, Co-founding Director of Trucker Huss.

Loh has been practicing in the area of health and welfare for over 15 years. She focuses in all aspects of health and welfare compliance such as ERISA, HIPAA privacy and security, Internal Revenue Code Section 125 plans, COBRA, Medicare, USERRA, GINA, and HIPAA portability. She advises clients on plan design; drafting of plan documents; negotiating service provider agreements; handling DOL investigations; and benefits issues in mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Loh has been instrumental in helping clients navigate health care reform compliance. Loh commits time to be actively involved in the community, including her leadership in the Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area as Co-Chair of the Women's Committee.

Faucher has been litigating ERISA matters and other employee benefit related cases for over fsbdt 25 years. He was recently involved in high-profile ESOP litigation matter where his work was instrumental in bringing about a settlement, on the eve of trial, for a fraction of the plaintiff's original demand. He has also been named a Southern California "Super Lawyer" in the area of employee benefits. Faucher played a key role in launching the Trucker Huss office in downtown Los Angeles and continues to help lead the firm's growth in Southern California. He is a frequent speaker on ERISA and employee benefits litigation subjects, and has written numerous articles and white papers on topics of interest to benefit plan sponsors, fiduciaries and service providers.

Kaye focuses her practice primarily on qualified retirement plans, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans, and plans of tax exempt entities and public schools and universities, including 403(b) and 457 plans. She counsels clients on the design and tax-qualification of retirement plans and the taxation of employee benefits. Kaye was the recipient of the National Bar Association's 2012 Top 40 Advocates Under 40 Award. She was also named to the Lawyers of Color 2013 Inaugural Hot 100 List. Moreover, service is of the highest importance to Kaye. She has been instrumental in giving back and impacting the community, and is a zealous advocate of advancing women and promoting diversity and inclusion in the profession.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
