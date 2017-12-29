News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Torchwood,' 'Arrow' Star John Barrowman To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, Cleveland
Hugely Popular 'Captain Jack Harkness' from 'Torchwood/Doctor Who' And 'Malcolm Merlyn' In 'Arrow' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' To Attend Feb. 3-4 in St. Louis, March 3-4 in Cleveland
Having created "Harkness" in the first series of Russell T Davies's revamped "Doctor Who" for BBC TV, the character created such an impact that he was given his own spin off series, "Torchwood."
Barrowman joins a celebrity roster at America's Center in St. Louis that includes Sebastian Stan (Captain America franchise), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings, "Game of Thrones"), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter franchise), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings) and more. At the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Barrowman is part of a lineup that features Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Justice League), Joe Flanigan ("Stargate: Atlantis"), Matt Ryan(Constantine, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag) and Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek").
Wizard World Comic Cons also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second and third events scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, respectively, St. Louis show hours are Friday, February 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cleveland hours are Friday, March 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For fsbdt more on the 2018 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse