Ecosmob Announces Class 5 Softswitch Solution For VoIP Service Providers for Residential Clients
Ecosmob, a world leader in class 5 softswitch implementations announced the launch of advanced class 5 softswitch solutions for VoIP Service Providers to provide the best-in-class feature rich, customizable VoIP services to residential clients.
Speaking on the occasion, a representative of Ecosmob said, "The Company's class leading VoIP softswitch implementation redefines residential and business VoIP routing and call quality with a host of features customizable according to needs of the client."
Class 5 softswitch differs from class 4 softswitch that is geared to handle large traffic volumes between exchanges and serve wholesale business. Class 5 VoIP softswitch protocol handles routing of calls between consumers through various devices like IP Phones, phones with IP adapters, mobiles, tablets and computers besides PINless and calling card services that bulk carriers and VoIP service providers offer to retail residential and business customers.
Among the many customizable features available in Ecosmob Class 5 softswitch implementations are high quality audio, auto provisioning, voice mail, call authorization, music in hold, caller ID, conferencing facility, call forwarding, call on hold, call back, number portability and, not the least, superior package billing. Ecosmob team of developers build on the open source platform and bring extreme customization to the table to help clients achieve better value addition, customer loyalty and increased revenues.
Ecosmob, claimed the representative, always customizes solutions to suit a particular service provider's business methods. This means a client can opt only for modules that are needed and reserve the option for future upgrades. White labeling is another feature that Ecosmob offers to help its clients build brand loyalty and this is further enhanced by custom design, themes and language of choice in the package. An easy to use control panel is designed only with specific selected modules to make for speedy operations. While features and call quality are important, billing is no less important and this is another area where customization helps clients keep track of revenues. Customization is just one aspect. Ecosmob offers total support that starts at the design stage wherein clients are involved and proceeds to the stage fsbdt of implementation and testing. Cost is just as important for clients. Even though VoIP solutions are tailored the rates are affordable because Ecosmob adopts a long-term view and makes use of reusable modular codes.
Carriers can add retail VoIP services to their product portfolios through direct connections or through PBX systems. Entrepreneurs looking to establish a profitable business will find Ecosmob a helpful partner for achievement of success in VoIP services.
Ecosmob has hundreds of clients who have undeniably profited from the association and have gone on to establish strong relationships.
About:Ecosmob is a leading VoIP softswitch development company and offers customized class 5 softswitch development services to global clients. They may be reached at 1-303-997-3139, 91-79-40054019, email sales@ecosmob.com, website https://www.ecosmob.com/
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
