Contact

Nathan Lovegrove

Sales Directory

stay@thesqua.re

02037013010 Nathan LovegroveSales Directory02037013010

End

--group is delighted to announce that Cotel will be one of our new suppliers. Director of Supply Chain,, met with, Managing Director last week during an event based at Cotel's stylish new flagship apartments 7Zero1 in Milton Keynes.in Milton Keynes has been meticulously designed to exude a chic ambience. With floor to ceiling length windows overlooking the surrounding area, designer kitchens, spacious bedrooms and welcoming living space, 7Zero1 provides guests with a refined sense of urban living. With luxury living at the heart of these apartments, each apartment includes Hypnos mattresses , exquisite linen and a flat screen television replete with full Sky package televisions in addition to technological driven initiatives such as a 24 hour automated key collection facility.7Zero1 is situated in the centre of Milton Keynes' business district and is located directly opposite the Vizion development. Boasting stylish 10 serviced apartments with one or two bedrooms and penthouse suites, 7Zero1 offers quick access to central Milton Keynes.7Zero1 is an exciting addition to thesqa.re's portfolio and is part of Cotel's Urban Life Collection. Giles Walker, said: "Cotels have produced a deluxe four star building, paying exemplary attention to detail.Cotels have produced a deluxe, four star building fsbdt with attention to detail for guest arrival and interaction."We are delighted and incredibly excited to have launched this new flagship venture at 7Zero1. It's a fantastic addition to our other 5 Milton Keynes locations and showcases the best of Cotels with our fresh branding, stellar customer service and unique serviced apartment offering - being the first of it's kind in the City. 7Zero1 goes a step further with a strong focus on wellbeing and fitness which we have identified as a growing trend amongst business travellers. The apartments are kitted out with equipment such as a Ninja Blender, yoga mat, hand weights and swiss ball – or if you prefer you can take a seat on one of the comfy sofas and take advantage of the complimentary Sky Package with Movies and Sports on the large screen Smart TV's".For more information, please visit: