European Council On Tourism And Trade Unveils World Tourism Day Theme And Host Cities
European Council on Tourism and Trade designated as official host for 2018 tourism year the city of PHNOM PENH, the capital of Kingdom of Cambodia announced as the organizer and host of World Tourism Day 2018 ceremonies.
Celebrated worldwide World Tourism Day at European Council on Tourism and Trade is commemorated usually at the end of September each year and hosted in the capital of the country crowned as WORLD BEST TOURIST DESTINATION OF THE YEAR.
The decision has being taken on October 4, 2017 by the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea and enter into force from January 1st , 2018 and marks the instrumental role of tourism in promoting cultural knowledge and awareness and offering the necessary tool and public opinion support in protecting world heritage.
World Tourism Day is celebrated across the world in every country and city interested in harnessing the power of tourism for growth, development and cultural identity and in accordance with the tradition the year receivers of WORLD BEST TOURIST DESTINATION and WORLD CAPITAL OF CULTURE AND TOURISM designation are recognized as the official hosts of WORLD TOURISM DAY.
For more info we recommend you to access here: http://worldbesttouristdestination.yolasite.com
Keeping in respect with this tradition, European Council on Tourism and Trade designated as official host the city of PHNOM PENH, the capital of Kingdom of Cambodia being named as the organizer and host of World Tourism Day 2018 ceremonies. For more info we recommend you to access here: http://worldcapitalofculture.yolasite.com
The main role of the World Tourism Day is to highlight the global significance of tourism as a tool for global development and cultural enlightenment.
Tourism is the greatest educator in the world, stated on the topic the European Council on Tourism and Trade President Dr. Anton Caragea.
This is one of the goals of the World Tourism Day celebrations that are being conducted throughout the world.
The theme for 2018 world tourism selected by EUROPEAN COUNCIL ON TOURISM AND TRADE is allowing the world to focus on tourism development and to ensure protection of cultural heritage and promoting responsible and sustainable tourism management of World Heritage sites, culture and tourism as tools for development and creativity and the relevance of cultural landscapes in tourism and the integration of natural and cultural heritage philosophies and procedures for sustainable tourism development.
The new 2018 session of WORLD TOURISM AN TRAVEL AWARDS of European Council on Tourism and Trade will concentrate on harnessing the power of culture and heritage for the candidates declared as World`s Best Tourist Destination and World Capital of Culture and Tourism.
