411 Locals Increases Sales by More Than 50% From Last Year
411 Locals has recently been able to increase its sales force from 60 to more than 100 sales employees, answers calls in 20 seconds or less 98% of the time and has a 92% customer retention rate.
"We have met or exceeded our sales targets every year since we opened, and as a result continue to grow; but we achieved a significant sales growth milestone this past year," said Roumen Todorov, 411 Locals' COO. "Over the years, we have fine-tuned our sales methods and have created an unbelievably successful sales machine for B2B telesales."
Todorov attributes the company success and sales growth to a number of factors, however, fsbdt stated it is primarily due to the company having the most robust trackable, manageable sales process in the industry based on performance numbers. "We track, measure and report in a meticulous way," said Todorov. "From our sales script writing and sales presentations, to recruiting and training, to our openers, closers, customer retention and team lead ratios, to our sales coaching, support and quality assurance; no other company in our industry compares to ours and our tried and true sales principles we've perfected through years of trial and error."
411 Locals teaches an accomplished mixture of individual sales techniques to it's now over 100 sales agents - opener, closer, winback, front to back, lead generation, bump sales, etc.The company utilizes extensive practical use training whereas most companies concentrate on theory training.
About 411 Locals:
Established in 2007, 411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. 411 Locals is a Google All-Star Partner, an elite group of top-performing Partners, and employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For further information, visit 411locals.com (http://www.411locals.com/
Media Contact
Nikolay Peshev
***@411locals.com
8663910622
