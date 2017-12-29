 
Industry News





The 43rd MIFF Best Picture of 2017,ANG LARAWAN (w/subtitles)Comes to US Theaters on January 12, 2018

Kick off your 2018 with a top-rate experience of the best of Filipino cinema!
 
 
Ang Larawan
Ang Larawan
 
DALY CITY, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- "A stirring musical drama… a class act… impeccably performed… beautifully decorated…

highly emotional and tremendously satisfying finale." – Richard Kuipers, Variety

Kick off your 2018 with a top-rate experience of the best of Filipino cinema!

"A lavish, absorbing family drama… an elaborate feast of the eyes… Rolando Tinio's elegantly written lyrics…

Ryan Cayabyab's affecting soaring score has found its heartbeat" – Oliver Oliveros, Broadway World

"If you're a fan of #PauloAvelino, I urge you to watch his stellar #AngLarawan.  He doesn't sing as well as the others, but his acting!

He will be one of the greatest as he continues to grow!" – Lea Salonga, Twitter

"Joanna Ampil, in her first film, has delivered the strongest performance… Her performance at the end of Act 1 alone is heart-rending,

a cry that stays with fsbdt you for the rest of the movie." – Paolo Barazon, Cinemabravo.com

"But no one speaks and sings more eloquently than Paula and Candida. Ampil and Alejandro's voices and performances soar as the sisters resist the temptation of a quick fix in the belief that their father's work represents something far more valuable than money." - Richard Kuipers, Variety

"A new film adaptation of the beloved 1950 Filipino play "A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino: An Elegy in Three Scenes" should win over anyone, regardless of national origin, who appreciates a musical that delivers an emotional wallop. This evocative, dark-edged work does justice to the literary legacy of the late Nick Joaquin, the Philippines' greatest modern writer, poet, and playwright."

- Lawrence Harmon, The Boston Globe

"This is a film that will not only entertain you with its garish yet top-notch production value but will also make you think how we consider

what is important in our personal lives." – Jed Chua, ReelAdvice.net

For more information visit https://www.tfc-usa.com/ang-larawan-the-portrait/

Media Contact
ABS-CBN Global Ltd.
***@abs-cbn.com
4152272
Source:
Email:***@abs-cbn.com Email Verified
