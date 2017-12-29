News By Tag
The 43rd MIFF Best Picture of 2017,ANG LARAWAN (w/subtitles)Comes to US Theaters on January 12, 2018
Kick off your 2018 with a top-rate experience of the best of Filipino cinema!
highly emotional and tremendously satisfying finale." – Richard Kuipers, Variety
"A lavish, absorbing family drama… an elaborate feast of the eyes… Rolando Tinio's elegantly written lyrics…
Ryan Cayabyab's affecting soaring score has found its heartbeat" – Oliver Oliveros, Broadway World
"If you're a fan of #PauloAvelino, I urge you to watch his stellar #AngLarawan. He doesn't sing as well as the others, but his acting!
He will be one of the greatest as he continues to grow!" – Lea Salonga, Twitter
"Joanna Ampil, in her first film, has delivered the strongest performance…
a cry that stays with fsbdt you for the rest of the movie." – Paolo Barazon, Cinemabravo.com
"But no one speaks and sings more eloquently than Paula and Candida. Ampil and Alejandro's voices and performances soar as the sisters resist the temptation of a quick fix in the belief that their father's work represents something far more valuable than money." - Richard Kuipers, Variety
"A new film adaptation of the beloved 1950 Filipino play "A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino: An Elegy in Three Scenes" should win over anyone, regardless of national origin, who appreciates a musical that delivers an emotional wallop. This evocative, dark-edged work does justice to the literary legacy of the late Nick Joaquin, the Philippines' greatest modern writer, poet, and playwright."
- Lawrence Harmon, The Boston Globe
"This is a film that will not only entertain you with its garish yet top-notch production value but will also make you think how we consider
what is important in our personal lives." – Jed Chua, ReelAdvice.net
