New book brings back Bob Hope's greatest jokes, monologues, and sketches from hundreds of TV shows

ALBANY, Ga. - Jan. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of Bob Hope on TV: Thanks for the Video Memories by Wesley Hyatt.

Your great-grandparents may have seen him in Vaudeville, your grandparents probably saw him in dozens of movies and heard him on Old Time Radio, and your father may have seen him on one of his 57 USO tours during World War Two. The rest of us knew Bob Hope mainly from television. He hosted the annual Academy Awards nineteen times, headlined his own specials for decades, and appeared as a guest on sitoms, talk shows, game shows, telethons, and documentaries featuring Brooke Shields, Betty White, Bing Crosby, Lucille Ball, Jack Benny, Dean Martin, Carol Burnett, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan.

Author Wesley Hyatt brings back the laughs from Bob's greatest jokes, monologues, and sketches from hundreds of television appearances, drawn from rare resources, such as UCLA archives and the Library of Congress.

Who knew that Bob felt uneasy about venturing into television in its infancy, or that he faced a chaffing challenge in the 1960s and 1970s staunchly supporting the unpopular Vietnam War and embracing President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal? Discover how Bob overcame these obstacles, anchored his legacy, and caused a new generation to laugh uproariously at themselves.

Shows profiled include The Bob Hope Special (1950), The Academy Awards (1953), I Love Lucy (1956), The Tonight Show (1962), Get Smart! (1968), The Bob Hope Christmas Special (1970), The Golden Girls (1989), Roseanne (1991), The Simpsons (1992), and many more.

Illustrated. Bibliography and Index.

About the author: Television historian Wesley Hyatt has also published: The Carol Burnett Show Companion: So Glad We Had This Time Together (2016); Television's Top 100: The Most Watched American Broadcasts, fsbdt 1960-2010 (2011); and more.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 1,000 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com for all print editions.

Also available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/) and other online booksellers.

Visit BearManor Media ebook store on Selz.com here (https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/) for all ebook editions.

Bob Hope book, New Biography
Albany - Georgia - United States
Products
Click to Share