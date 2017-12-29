Professor of Accounting Wendy Tietz Receives AICPA Innovation in Teaching Award

Wendy Tietz

Joni Bowen

-- Wendy Tietz, Ph.D., professor of accounting at Kent State University's College of Business Administration, is the recipient of the 2017 Bea Sanders AICPA Teaching Innovation Award (https://www.aicpa.org/interestareas/accountingeducation/resources/awards/the-bea-sanders-aicpa-innovation-in-teaching-award.html).Tietz' submission, "Create Customized Financial Accounting Case Assignments with the Accounting Case Template (ACT)," is a web tool that allows instructors to quickly build custom assignments relevant to the specific needs of their course. As part of the coursework, students analyze two companies to determine which of the two is financially healthier and provide the rationale for their choice.The award recognizes successful teaching practices in the first sequence of accounting. Tietz also won this award in 2014 for her blog, "Accounting in the Headlines."Tietz and other award winners will present their work at the American Accounting Association meeting in San Diego in August 2018."Teaching accounting and developing new classroom materials are my passion," said Tietz. "It is gratifying to win an award for something I am passionate about."Tietz holds the Certified Public Accountant (Ohio), Certified Management Accountant, Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis, and Chartered Global Management Accountant certifications. She has been a member of the College of Business Administration faculty since 2000.Tietz also previously received the Jim Bulloch Award for Innovations in Management Accounting Education, fsbdt awarded by the Management Accounting section of the American Accounting Association.She is a member of the American Accounting Association, the Institute of Management Accountants, the American Institute of CPAs and Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Alliance. She has published articles in journals such as Issues in Accounting Education, Accounting Education: An International Journal, IMA Educational Case Journal and Journal of Accounting & Public Policy. She regularly presents at AAA regional and national meetings. Tietz is interested in the power of storytelling, interactivity and social media as educational practices to promote engagement and understanding. Tietz is a co-author of two accounting textbooks, Financial Accounting by Thomas, Tietz & Harrison, 12th edition, Pearson Publishing, 2018, and Managerial Accounting, by Braun & Tietz, 5th edition, Pearson Publishing, 2016.Tietz earned a Ph. D. from Kent State University and Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degrees from The University of Akron.