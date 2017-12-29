News By Tag
Shermco Industries Certified to ISO9001:2015
This ISO standard is based on customer focus, management engagement, process management documentation and ongoing improvement initiatives. Shermco Industries has implemented many innovative continuous improvement programs over the past five years including the Shermco FIT (Focus, Innovate and Transform) Kaizen events and the 6Si continuous improvement program which also supports their OSHA VPP Star Site ongoing safety initiative certification.
"Our ongoing quest to achieve the highest levels of safety, quality and customer service is reflected in this important achievement. Our commitment to the ISO 9001 standard since 2008 has greatly improved not just the quality of our products, but also the safety and productivity of our fsbdt manufacturing facilities. Congratulations to our quality and manufacturing teams and all of our technicians on achieving this international recognition for their efforts," said Paul Idziak, vice-president of Shermco's Machine Services Division
For more information, visit http://www.shermco.com
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com
Kevin Alewine
kalewine@shermco.com
972-793-5523
