 
News By Tag
* Generator
* Electric Motor
* Quality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
December 2017
313029

Shermco Industries Certified to ISO9001:2015

 
 
ISO9001-2015
ISO9001-2015
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Generator
Electric Motor
Quality

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

IRVING, Texas - Jan. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Shermco Industries Machine Services Division has achieved the update of their Quality Management System Program to the latest standard of ISO 9001:2015.  Shermco was one of the first motor and generator remanufacturers to establish this level of quality assurance to support their ongoing industrial and wind energy services.  Shermco was certified to this standard by DNV GL – Business Assurance, one of the world's largest engineering and certification agencies. "Along with ISO 9001, our participation in the SKF and Schaeffler Certified Rebuilder Programs as well as certification by the Electrical Apparatus Service Association also supports our commitment to continuous quality improvement," said Phillip Kalsch, Director of MSD Quality.

This ISO standard is based on customer focus, management engagement, process management documentation and ongoing improvement initiatives.  Shermco Industries has implemented many innovative continuous improvement programs over the past five years including the Shermco FIT (Focus, Innovate and Transform) Kaizen events and the 6Si continuous improvement program which also supports their OSHA VPP Star Site ongoing safety initiative certification.

"Our ongoing quest to achieve the highest levels of safety, quality and customer service is reflected in this important achievement.  Our commitment to the ISO 9001 standard since 2008 has greatly improved not just the quality of our products, but also the safety and productivity of our fsbdt manufacturing facilities.  Congratulations to our quality and manufacturing teams and all of our technicians on achieving this international recognition for their efforts," said Paul Idziak, vice-president of Shermco's Machine Services Division

For more information, visit http://www.shermco.com

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com

Contact
Kevin Alewine
kalewine@shermco.com
972-793-5523
End
Source:Shermco Industries
Email:***@shermco.com Email Verified
Tags:Generator, Electric Motor, Quality
Industry:Energy
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share