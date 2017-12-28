News By Tag
35th Annual California Strawberry Festival Seeks Sponsors
Each year, the festival attracts nearly 60,000 visitors. Festivalgoers come from throughout southern California including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.
Sponsors are included in a variety of marketing, public relations and social media campaigns leading up to the festival. Sponsors can also receive onsite branding exposure through the festival program, banners and naming rights for festival contests, activities and locations. An estimated value of the festival marketing campaign for 2017 was $1.14 million.
A limited number of commercial exhibitor spaces are also available.
Money raised through sponsorships and corporate exhibitors help the festival fund regional charitable organizations and post-secondary education scholarships. Since its inception, more than $4.65 million fsbdt have gone to these efforts.
For a link to sponsorship and commercial exhibitor options, go to http://castrawberryfestival.org and click on "Sponsors & Benefactors."
Diane Rumbaugh
