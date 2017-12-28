 
News By Tag
* Sponsorships
* California Strawberry Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
December 2017
31302928

35th Annual California Strawberry Festival Seeks Sponsors

Each year, the festival attracts nearly 60,000 visitors. Festivalgoers come from throughout southern California including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- The 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival, taking place May 19 and 20 at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard, is seeking corporate sponsors and exhibitors.

Each year, the festival attracts nearly 60,000 visitors. Festivalgoers come from throughout southern California including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.

Sponsors are included in a variety of marketing, public relations and social media campaigns leading up to the festival. Sponsors can also receive onsite branding exposure through the festival program, banners and naming rights for festival contests, activities and locations. An estimated value of the festival marketing campaign for 2017 was $1.14 million.

A limited number of commercial exhibitor spaces are also available.

Money raised through sponsorships and corporate exhibitors help the festival fund regional charitable organizations and post-secondary education scholarships. Since its inception, more than $4.65 million fsbdt have gone to these efforts.

For a link to sponsorship and commercial exhibitor options, go to http://castrawberryfestival.org and click on "Sponsors & Benefactors." Contact Marty Lieberman, 818-512-5892 (tel:8185125892), marty@liebermanconsulting.net with any sponsorship or commercial exhibitor questions.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Sponsorships, California Strawberry Festival
Industry:Business
Location:Oxnard - California - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Strawberry Festival News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share