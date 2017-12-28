 
After 40 Years, British American Auto Care Shortens its Name to BA Auto Care

Award-Winning Columbia, Maryland Auto Repair Shop Shortens Name to Broaden Online Appeal
 
 
COLUMBIA, Md. - Jan. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- After four decades as British American Auto Care, effective January 1, 2018, the company officially shortened its name to BA Auto Care. Importantly, this family-owned business will maintain the same management team, staff, phone number, and location. The auto shop has been servicing most foreign and domestic models on the road for many years now, and the new name extends their appeal to owners of a wider range of vehicles. The website URL will change to www.baautocare.com.

"Often, I get questions from neighbors and friends, even customers, asking whether we service their [non-British] European or Asian car. Although we have a rich heritage as British American Auto Care, it just makes sense to move to a name that is less limiting," Brian England, President of BA Auto Care shared. "We sent out a mailing and created a short video, highlighting the name change, to help announce it to our customers in advance. The fact that we are celebrating our 40th anniversary makes it a great time to do the switch. We can get the word out about the name change at the same time that we thank customers who have helped us to stay in business for forty years."

"This name change is fsbdt critical to our future success," added Sandi Weaver, BA Auto Care's General Manager. "Most people rely on the internet to choose their auto shop, and they make split-second decisions. When people see the name, British American Auto Care, they just don't click it unless they own a British or American car. As a result, we are showing up less and less for general auto repair searches. Of course, we love servicing MINI Coopers, Land Rovers, and Chevys; but we service Toyotas and Mercedes too."

The auto shop is updating their website, outdoor signage, literature, and online directories. They are also working to make it as easy as possible for customers to find them, so their old URL, www.britishamericanauto.com will redirect to the new one, www.baautocare.com.  Additionally, they have adopted a new tagline, Looking Out for You and Your Car.

"The fact is, we've been helping thousands of people by keeping their Asian, American, and European cars performing safely and reliably for the past 40 years. We thought it was important that along with the name change, we develop a tagline that reflects that." Brian explained.

Find out more at https://www.baautocare.com

#####################################

BA Auto Care has been providing award-winning auto service in Columbia, MD since 1978.  Formerly known as British American Auto Care, this full-service auto shop services most makes and models on the road today.  What differentiates them from many other shops is the fact that they approach car care as a partnership with each customer. Their focus on 1) maintaining a staff of highly trained, certified technicians and expert service advisers; 2) practicing preventive, predictive and evidence-based maintenance; and 3) providing friendly, outstanding customer service helps keep customers coming back.  Their vehicle services include maintenance, repairs, inspections, diagnosis and consultations.

Sandi Weaver
***@baautocare.com
410-381-2700
