News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
After 40 Years, British American Auto Care Shortens its Name to BA Auto Care
Award-Winning Columbia, Maryland Auto Repair Shop Shortens Name to Broaden Online Appeal
"Often, I get questions from neighbors and friends, even customers, asking whether we service their [non-British]
"This name change is fsbdt critical to our future success," added Sandi Weaver, BA Auto Care's General Manager. "Most people rely on the internet to choose their auto shop, and they make split-second decisions. When people see the name, British American Auto Care, they just don't click it unless they own a British or American car. As a result, we are showing up less and less for general auto repair searches. Of course, we love servicing MINI Coopers, Land Rovers, and Chevys; but we service Toyotas and Mercedes too."
The auto shop is updating their website, outdoor signage, literature, and online directories. They are also working to make it as easy as possible for customers to find them, so their old URL, www.britishamericanauto.com will redirect to the new one, www.baautocare.com. Additionally, they have adopted a new tagline, Looking Out for You and Your Car.
"The fact is, we've been helping thousands of people by keeping their Asian, American, and European cars performing safely and reliably for the past 40 years. We thought it was important that along with the name change, we develop a tagline that reflects that." Brian explained.
Find out more at https://www.baautocare.com
#####################################
BA Auto Care has been providing award-winning auto service in Columbia, MD since 1978. Formerly known as British American Auto Care, this full-service auto shop services most makes and models on the road today. What differentiates them from many other shops is the fact that they approach car care as a partnership with each customer. Their focus on 1) maintaining a staff of highly trained, certified technicians and expert service advisers; 2) practicing preventive, predictive and evidence-based maintenance;
Media Contact
Sandi Weaver
***@baautocare.com
410-381-2700
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse