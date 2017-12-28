News By Tag
Antaira Armor: New Impeccable Protection in Corrosive Environments
Antaira Technologies is proud to announce the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the Antaira Armor Series.
Introducing the new generation of corrosion protection technology for industrial networking products, Antaira Armor, functional in the environmental conditions defined by ANSI/ISA-71.04 (Class G3-Harsh, Class GX-Severe) and ISO 9223 (Class C5-Very High, Class CX-Extreme) are the perfect solution to prolong lifespan of the unit by deferring deterioration that hazardous and corrosive environments caused. Antaira offers user this series to make sure that extreme factors, for example, salt, heat, chemicals, dust and corrosive gases, will not jeopardize the units themselves.
The series are developed for applications in harsh ,especially corrosive, environments. It is necessary to give electronic devices adequate protection to ensure their lifespan will not be shortened in the early stage. For this reason, this series are not only standard conformal coating but also the sine qua non of the networking systems in such hazardous conditions because the units are made by unique and rigorous process and made from well-chosen materials.
To ensure and prove the units' anti-corrosion capability and quality, Antaira sticks to the most rigorous process and uses fine materials for the protection from moisture, salt spray, chemical elements, dust, corrosive gases and others. Since the quality of many conformal coatings and coating process are precarious, Antaira reconsidered a better and more effective way to retard corrosion hazard. And that is, in Antaira's professional design, advanced standardized coating process and automatic coating machine fsbdt are applied to ensure a zero human error and a meticulous and pivotal protection of every units. What's more, our advanced design allows it to cover designated small area, offering both full-scale integrative capability and coherent production quality. Above all, Antaira Armor Series is proven to be fully utilized in the most polarized and harshest environments.
About tests and classified standards, Antaira Armor Series follow the production standards and passed strict environmental testing procedures, including the following:
● Conformal Coating: MIL‐I‐46058C, IPC-CC-830B, IEC 61086-2 (Class 2), UL 94(V-0), UL 746E
● Salt Spray Test: IEC 60068-2-11, IEC 60068-2-52
● Gas Corrosion Test: IEC 60068-2-60
● Proven to be functional in the environmental conditions: Class G3-Harsh/ Class GX-Severe of ANSI/ISA-71.04 and Class C5-Very High/ Class CX-Extreme of ISO 9223.
Last but not least, Antaira Armor Series is applicable to our RMA service with 5-year warranty. Antaira always puts our customer first because we believe in that customers are the most important asset for us.
For more information, please contact us via e-mail: info@antaira.com.tw or visit our site to find out more: http://www.antaira.com.tw/
About Antaira Technologies
Antaira Technologies is a global leading developer and supplier that provides high-quality industrial networking and communication product solutions. Since 2005, Antaira has offered a full spectrum of product lines that feature reliable Ethernet infrastructures, extended temperature tolerance, and rugged enclosure designs. Our product lines range from industrial Ethernet switches, industrial wireless devices, Ethernet media converters, and serial communication devices. Our vast professional experience allows us to deploy a wide array of products worldwide in mission-critical applications across various markets, such as, automation, transportation, security, oil & gas, power/utility, and medical.
Contact
Antaira Technologies
***@antaira.com.tw
