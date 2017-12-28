News By Tag
Elkos Pens introduces new era Ball pen- Genius
Elkos-Genius, a one stop solution for hassle free& smooth writing and is developed specifically for use on all types of papers with no more mess.
Elkos pens, the popular choice for classroom, office and daily usage products, launches its new ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products. Elkos-Genius, a one stop solution for hassle free& smooth writing and is developed specifically for use on all types of papers with no more mess.
Genius ball pen is based on Korean technology with long lasting refill and well-designed scientific rubber grip, and is all about pure writing and huge on performance hence, differentiating it from the rest. It is quick and easy to use and extremely safe especially for children. Geniusis cost effective with its contemporary look and appeal suits all personalities' right from the school goers to the professionals. It is best suitable for all type of usage be at classroom, homework, underlining in offices, for executive & professionals, as well as for daily usage. Elkos Genius comes in attractive foil design and stainless steel pocket clip for an executive look and feel.
"We recognize that writing smoothness is of great importance to our customers. As part of our company ethos, we continuously innovate and design new products to give our customers the best writing experience with a completely new design." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd
Packaging
· 1pcs Single Box
· 10 pcs hanger/10 pcs card pack
· 100/100 pcs Inner fsbdt Box
· 800/1200 pcs Master Carton
Pricing and Availability:
Elkos Genius ball pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India.For more updated information follow us on https://www.facebook.com/
Company Now
ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2015(QMS)
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address :16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Url : http://www.elkospens.com/
Email : info@elkospens.com
Phone : +91-33-6607-
Fax : +91-33-
Contact
Elkos Pens Limited
***@elkospens.com
