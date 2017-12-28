News By Tag
Unusual Babe Undercover Seeks Indiegogo Funding to Make a Positive Difference in People's Lives
Unusual Babe Undercover designs, manufactures, and markets high-quality pure cotton sleepwear and intimate apparel that have been sold through boutiques, specialty retail chains, and department stores around the world. The company's collection of fun cool sleepwear is perfectly suited for sleeping or lounging. With a vision of helping children in need, Unusual Babe Undercover has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $20,000.
Most of the sleepwear and intimate apparel available on the market are manufactured using chemical based synthetics that are not safe for the human body. Unusual Babe Undercover offers a healthier alternative by using only the finest selection of 100% cotton fabrics that allow the body to breathe. With their elegant classic designs, UBU is looking to take sleepwear and intimate apparel to another level.
Unfortunately, poverty and fashion are two things that do not go together. Unusual Babe Undercover is determined to change things with their Have-A-Heart program. fsbdt UBU has partnered with the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for this great cause. This program will contribute a percentage of each purchase made from UBU's Have-a-Heart Collection to help the needy.
Inviting the backers to support their crowdfunding campaign, a senior official from UBU stated, "Poverty continues to increase along with children with illnesses. By working together, we can help put a stop to the suffering. We are here to help stop the pain by helping children in need. Each time a purchase is made from our Have-A-Heart collections a percentage of the purchase helps the needy."
As a token of appreciation for supporting this cause, Unusual Babe Undercover is offering a number of attractive rewards to the backers.
To find out more about this campaign, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/
The official website of Unusual Babe Undercover is https://unusualbabeundercover.com/
About Unusual Babe Undercover: Unusual Babe Undercover (UBU) is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high quality, pure cotton sleepwear and intimate apparel. Products have been sold under the Unusual Babe Undercover (UBU) brands through boutiques, specialty retail chains, and department stores worldwide. All their products are manufactured using only the finest selection of 100% cotton fabrics that allow the body to breathe.
Contact
Unusual Babe Undercover
J. Whitt
***@unusualbabeundercover.com
877-356-1056
