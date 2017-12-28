News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Golden Opportunity to Invest in Pre-Deed Tax Lien Properties
What Are Pre-deed Properties?
Pre-Deed tax lien properties are just what they sound like. Tax lien investors have pushed them through the entire foreclosure process and they want you to take over the investment to own, cash flow, or fix and flip the property. Why would they want to sell their tax foreclosed property to you just before taking the deed? The answer is quite simple really, but you will need to join us Wednesday night to get all the details.
The fsbdt (approximately)
Charles Sells is founder of The PIP Group, the leading passive service provider for tax distressed assets. PIP Group has been helping investors achieve remarkable profits investing in everything from simple tax liens, to complex commercial, multi-million dollar fix and flips. Don't miss this chance to discover how you can invest in the golden opportunity pre-deed properties could offer!
The live training is available to the public, but only members of Wealth Building Webinars series and the Tax Lien Profits Accelerator™
Contact
Joanne Musa
President and CEO or Tax Lien Lady.com
***@taxlienlady.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse