January 2018
Golden Opportunity to Invest in Pre-Deed Tax Lien Properties

 
 
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
 
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Jan. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, January 3, at 8:30pm Eastern time, Joanne Musa of www.TaxLienLady.com will be hosting a discussion with Charles Sells of PIP Group about the incredible opportunity to invest in pre-deed tax lien properties.

What Are Pre-deed Properties?

Pre-Deed tax lien properties are just what they sound like.  Tax lien investors have pushed them through the entire foreclosure process and they want you to take over the investment to own, cash flow, or fix and flip the property.  Why would they want to sell their tax foreclosed property to you just before taking the deed?  The answer is quite simple really, but you will need to join us Wednesday night to get all the details.

The fsbdt (approximately) one hour webinar will take you through a brief discussion of how investing in Illinois pre-deeds works and how you can begin to profit from them almost immediately.  At the end of the lesson, we will provide you with past performance examples, as well as properties that you can invest in immediately.

Charles Sells is founder of The PIP Group, the leading passive service provider for tax distressed assets. PIP Group has been helping investors achieve remarkable profits investing in everything from simple tax liens, to complex commercial, multi-million dollar fix and flips.  Don't miss this chance to discover how you can invest in the golden opportunity pre-deed properties could offer!

The live training is available to the public, but only members of Wealth Building Webinars series and the Tax Lien Profits Accelerator™, will have access to the video recording of the live call. Register for the live call at  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5eH9xuM_R6m8yFmf5M5H1Q

Contact
Joanne Musa
President and CEO or Tax Lien Lady.com
***@taxlienlady.com
