Legal Learning Series Announces Celebrity Cruises as its Exclusive Cruise Sponsor for 2018
See end of release for information about Legal Learning Series. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.
Legal Learning Series is glad to add Celebrity Cruises and team to its roster of programs and is honored to educate legal and business professionals who participate in 2018 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and legal marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.
QUOTES:
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "We are fsbdt truly excited to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our first exclusive sponsor ever. This has been a long time in coming and the relationships we have developed with the team at Celebrity will only further enhance the programs and offerings we have for the legal community. We are looking forward to CLE at Sea programs, special incentives and offers to our audience and working hand in hand with Celebrity to brighten the lives of legal professionals throughout Florida."
MORE INFORMATION:
About Legal Learning Series
Legal Learning Series was created to help promote the common business interest of the legal community, educate the legal professionals on what is relevant or topical, and serve as a resource for the entire legal industry. The Legal Learning Series is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training for litigation support, eDiscovery, forensic data recovery and trial presentation. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals:
About Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises (http://www.celebritycruises.com/
Founded in 1989 with the objective of fulfilling the travel industry's need for a high-quality, premium cruise product at an intelligent price, Celebrity Cruises succeeded in setting a new, worldwide standard for cruising, and in creating a distinctive expression of superior quality, grand style, attentive service, spacious accommodations, and exceptional dining.
CONTACTS:
Joyce Lopez
Market Sales Representative
Celebrity Cruises
jlo@celebrity.com
Customer Service: #888.307.8413 Ext. 13361
Robert Friedman
Legal Learning Series
robert@legallearningseries.com
954-745-9519

