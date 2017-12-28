 
Legal Learning Series Announces Celebrity Cruises as its Exclusive Cruise Sponsor for 2018

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Legal Learning Series (LLS), a leader in legal education, networking and events, announced Celebrity Cruises (Celebrity), as its exclusive cruise partner for 2018. Having been voted "Best Premium Cruise Line" in Travel Weekly's 2016 Annual Globe Awards, among other distinctions, Celebrity and LLS will work together to elevate both the educational programs and vacation programs for the legal community. In addition, they will be working together to plan and develop a program for attorneys at sea aboard a Celebrity vessel that will continue for years to come. Both companies believe greatly in bringing quality an luxury together in a way that leads to better learning and better living. Celebrity Cruise has joined Legal Learning Series for 2018 and the two are setting sail for a legal learning adventure.

See end of release for information about Legal Learning Series. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.

Legal Learning Series is glad to add Celebrity Cruises and team to its roster of programs and is honored to educate legal and business professionals who participate in 2018 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and legal marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.

QUOTES:

Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "We are fsbdt truly excited to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our first exclusive sponsor ever. This has been a long time in coming and the relationships we have developed with the team at Celebrity will only further enhance the programs and offerings we have for the legal community. We are looking forward to CLE at Sea programs, special incentives and offers to our audience and working hand in hand with Celebrity to brighten the lives of legal professionals throughout Florida."

MORE INFORMATION:

About Legal Learning Series

Legal Learning Series was created to help promote the common business interest of the legal community, educate the legal professionals on what is relevant or topical, and serve as a resource for the entire legal industry. The Legal Learning Series is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training for litigation support, eDiscovery, forensic data recovery and trial presentation. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals: lawyers, judges, administrators, paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, litigation support managers, legal consultants, and others. Join your colleagues in an exciting journey towards setting higher standards in the legal community. Participate in making a difference.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises (http://www.celebritycruises.com/), the award-winning cruise line marked by the iconic "X", is designed for discerning cruisers, with modern, sophisticated environments, impeccable service, enriching and inspiring onboard programs, and world-class cuisine.

Founded in 1989 with the objective of fulfilling the travel industry's need for a high-quality, premium cruise product at an intelligent price, Celebrity Cruises succeeded in setting a new, worldwide standard for cruising, and in creating a distinctive expression of superior quality, grand style, attentive service, spacious accommodations, and exceptional dining.

CONTACTS:
Joyce Lopez

Market Sales Representative

Celebrity Cruises

jlo@celebrity.com

Customer Service: #888.307.8413 Ext. 13361

Robert Friedman

Legal Learning Series

robert@legallearningseries.com

954-745-9519

