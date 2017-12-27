News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces JurITis USA, as its Elite Level Annual Sponsor for 2018
See end of release for information about JurITis, its partners and offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.
JurITis and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2018 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.
QUOTES:
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome JurITis USA at an interesting time in the development of our programing. Few people are aware of the size and scope of JurITis, which is relatively new to the US market. This is a large and sophisticated company that engages best of breed technology to provide law firm solutions. Legal technology is important to our audience and we are excited to be partnering with a leader in the space. The support we receive from leading companies like JurITis, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."
MORE INFORMATION:
About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/
About JurITis USA
Based in South Florida and with more than 30 years of experience supporting top Latin American law and accounting firms, JurITis USA (https://www.juritis.com/
https://youtu.be/
CONTACTS:
JurITis USA
juritis@totvs.com.br
954-529-2168
Robert Friedman, Legal Learning Series
robert@legallearningseries.com
954-745-9519
Related Link
www.legallearningseries.com
Contact
legal learning series
***@legallearningseries.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse