Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces JurITis USA, as its Elite Level Annual Sponsor for 2018

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dec. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Legal Learning Series (LLS), a leader in legal education, networking and events, announced a new Elite Level annual sponsorship from JurITis USA (JurITis), a provider of best-in-class legal enterprise solutions, centralizing data and documents on an integrated platform that streamlines operations and provides the insights law firms you need to maximize results. AlphaLink is supported locally by founder, Ninette Caneda, a long time fixture in the South Florida legal services industry. AlphaLink will partner with LLS to develop a wider and more dicerse audience for its programming. Legal Learning Series is honored to welcome AlphaLink as a sponsor for 2018, and is grateful for the company's generosity and support.

See end of release for information about JurITis, its partners and offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.

JurITis and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2018 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.

QUOTES:

Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome JurITis USA at an interesting time in the development of our programing. Few people are aware of the size and scope of JurITis, which is relatively new to the US market. This is a large and sophisticated company that engages best of breed technology to provide law firm solutions. Legal technology is important to our audience and we are excited to be partnering with a leader in the space. The support we receive from leading companies like JurITis, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."

MORE INFORMATION:

About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/) is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers fsbdt the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals: lawyers, judges, administrators, paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, litigation support managers, legal consultants, and others. Join your colleagues in an exciting journey towards setting higher standards in the legal community. Participate in making a difference.

About JurITis USA

Based in South Florida and with more than 30 years of experience supporting top Latin American law and accounting firms, JurITis USA (https://www.juritis.com/) is a niche channel for professional services software solutions by TOTVS, one of the world's top software companies. We deliver fully integrated, cloud-based software for billing, timesheets, finance, bookkeeping, analytics and key performance indicators (KPIs), enabling you to centralize, streamline and improve your company's operations. https://www.juritis.com/.

https://youtu.be/dH1vyWT9wYI



CONTACTS:

JurITis USA

juritis@totvs.com.br

954-529-2168

Robert Friedman, Legal Learning Series

robert@legallearningseries.com

954-745-9519

www.legallearningseries.com

