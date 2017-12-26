 
January 2018





Cold Stress and Work Environments Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PEORIA, Ariz. - Dec. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses how cold temperatures can impact both outdoor workers during the chilly months and indoor workers who are in cold manmade environments year-round.

"Workers exposed to extreme cold or who work in frigid environments may be at risk of cold stress," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "Hypothermia, frostbite and trench foot are the most common cold induced illnesses and injuries according to OSHA. Although the agency does not have a specific standard that covers working in cold environments, employers have a responsibility to provide workers a place of employment which is free from recognized hazards, including cold stress."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL fsbdt Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/I_7jNBGKT1o



To examine more than 525 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,512,000 times or to join more than 3,340 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

