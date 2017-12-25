News By Tag
Get Prepared for Your Life Outdoors in Colorado and Around the World
in Colorado and Around the World at the
2018 International Sportsmen's Expo
DENVER, CO. – December 30, 2017 – The 41st annual Denver International Sportsmen's Expo will offer its largest ever and most-diverse selection of gear, destinations, seminars and outdoor experts. The Expo is for the entire family…folks new to Colorado or homegrown…experts and amateurs…men, women and youth. The event spans three huge halls at the Colorado Convention Center, filling a space larger than five football fields with more than 500 exhibiting companies. Public hours are from noon Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 14. Admission is $16 for adults; youth 15 and under and active military (with ID) enter for free.
The largest event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain region, the Expo combines exhibits, activities, contests and nearly a dozen free learning venues. There's something for nearly every outdoorist: whether snapping a breathtaking photo atop a 14,000-ft. mountain peak, telling stories by the campfire, reeling in the catch of a lifetime, listening to an elk bugle, kayaking a crystal-clear lake, or exploring the thousands of miles of Colorado's off-road trails by e-bike, Jeep, ATV or UTV.
New show elements include the Wilderness Camp, with daily clinics led by Todd "Wilderness Man" Jostes, star of Discovery Channel's Bushcraft Build-Off series. Todd's daily special sessions include Shelter Building, Wilderness Emergencies/
Sunday, January 14th has been deemed Beginner's Day at the Fishing Demo Tank. Several experts will share fishing basics and, during Brad Petersen's "Teaching Kids to Fish" seminar (1:30p), more than three dozen youth fsbdt rod/reel combos will be given away, courtesy of Shakespeare. Local angler Sam Heckman will receive recognition from local junior and high school bass fishing club, and the expo will make a donation to the club.
Families looking for fun shouldn't miss the Outdoor Youth Fair, hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. All-free activities designed to teach children about the great outdoors in a safe, responsible way include: radio-controlled ATV track, catch-and-release fishing pond, and archery range. CPW's Campground Theater offers a close-up introduction to all kinds of local wildlife, while the Aurora-based Raptor Education Foundation will present a variety of small and large raptors--perfect for selfies.
Show details, schedules and tickets at: www.SportsExpos.com. Tickets are $16; youth 15 and under and active military (with ID) enter for FREE at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, Denver. $5 parking and free shuttles are available from Coors Field.
Broadcast ready video and high-resolution photos and can be downloaded from this link: http://www.sportsexpos.com/
The Expo is owned and produced by International Sportsmen's Expositions.
