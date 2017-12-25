QYQ® Set to Release Eyelash Extension Products

QYQ® is a big name in the hair extension sector. They have recently announced the addition of eyelash extensions to their current line of products.The eyelash extensions that they will be supplying are going to be made from premium quality mink fur.

-- QYQ® announced recently that they will be expanding their current offering of human hair extension products and accessories to include eyelash extensions. This UK-based e-commerce business has joined hands with well-known manufacturers to make sure that their eyelash extension products are at par with their unparalleled standards of quality."We decided to launch our eyelash extension line of products only after carrying out months of thorough testing and confirming that our quality control processes were in place. We feel that we are in a good place to introduce eyelash extensions and our clients can continue to expect unmatched quality and customer service", noted a spokesperson ofQYQ®'s eyelash extensions will be offered in a wide range of shapes and sizes including 3D and K-style false eyelashes. The spokesperson added, "Each of our eyelashes are specifically made from 100% original mink fur and will be offered at a low price point."They will be selling their eyelash extensions in wholesale fsbdt and the quantity is capped at 20 pieces per purchase. Clients will be able to purchase more than 20, but they will have to start a new sale.The company is also giving an opportunity to stylists, salons, boutiques and corporations to become one of their distributors. "We are calling out to interested individuals and businesses to join our team of distributors. We are willing to offer all the help and assistance needed to become a part of the ever-growing luxury false eyelash extension market", said the CEO of the company.The fake eyelashes from QYQ® will need to be simply stuck individually with the help of a good adhesive glue. The company is continually working on introducing new products in the extension line and with false eyelashes, they are hoping to become the one-stop destination.: QYQ® is one of the leading e-commerce business in the UK specialising in the supply of wholesale virgin human hair extensions. They are also authorised import and export agents of hair extension. The company recently expanded their product offerings to include top-quality mink fur eyelash extensions in varied styles.Contact QYQ®Email:Telephone:+44 (0) 203 091 3362+44 (0) 7903 552 334Address:QYQ®, KEMP HOUSE, 152 CITY ROAD, LONDON, EC1V 2NX.Visit us at https://www.qyqhair.co.uk/