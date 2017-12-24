News By Tag
A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand Presents 6th Annual Women's Brunch & Conference
"Year of Action" - Empower - Develop - Enhance Women of Today
"My goal during our "Year of Action" conference is to provide an environment that supports, empowers, lifts and inspires women. Every attendee will benefit professionally and personally as they learn valuable skills that can be applied in today's business world." Foster said. "It is an excellent one-day conference to hear from and engage with amazing speakers, connect with leaders, build networks and create opportunities that last a lifetime."
Hundreds of women will gather to develop and enhance their skills with the most highly-knowledgeable, influential professional women entrepreneurs in the New England metropolitan area. Breakout sessions will be facilitated by remarkable women. Topics include: Purpose Driven Communication Strategies; Earning Millions Through Government Certification & Contracting and Why It's Important fsbdt to Business Owners; The Power of Entrepreneurship Today; Unleash the Fearless Woman Leader Within; Create Your Best Year: Big Visions; Recognizing Behavioral and Communication Styles; and e-Commerce: The Business of Digital Marketing.
"A Maven's World creates the space for us to learn from each other because it requires us to recognize our individual and collective power and strength," Pressley said. "I look forward to sharing part of my journey with the attendees. But the real work will happen long after this brunch ends, and we use these connections to make progress in every aspect of our personal and professional lives, and in the world at large."
Sponsors for the brunch and conference include: Eastern Bank, EMJ Financial Services, Sodexo, and Year Up. To learn more about the conference, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand was created by Anna Foster, founder and chief executive officer. A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand consists of products, events, and services that evoke an emotional lifestyle connection among individuals. The company motivates, inspires, and guides individuals to improve their own lifestyle personally, professionally, and socially.
