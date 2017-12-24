 
News By Tag
* Business
* Women
* Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524


A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand Presents 6th Annual Women's Brunch & Conference

"Year of Action" - Empower - Develop - Enhance Women of Today
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Women
* Leadership

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

BOSTON - Dec. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand CEO and Founder Anna Foster presents the 6th Annual Women's New Year Brunch and Conference. A full-day of empowerment and development under the theme "A Year of Action." The conference will include intensive workshops and panel discussions led by women business leaders. The event will feature keynote speakers Ayanna Pressley, Boston City Councilor-at-Large, and Roxann Cooke, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Eastern Bank. Additional notable speakers include Monica Cost, Betty Francisco and Areen Shahbari. Shellee Mendes, entrepreneur, business owner and philanthropist, will serve as the event host and emcee.

"My goal during our "Year of Action" conference is to provide an environment that supports, empowers, lifts and inspires women. Every attendee will benefit professionally and personally as they learn valuable skills that can be applied in today's business world." Foster said. "It is an excellent one-day conference to hear from and engage with amazing speakers, connect with leaders, build networks and create opportunities that last a lifetime."

Hundreds of women will gather to develop and enhance their skills with the most highly-knowledgeable, influential professional women entrepreneurs in the New England metropolitan area. Breakout sessions will be facilitated by remarkable women. Topics include: Purpose Driven Communication Strategies; Earning Millions Through Government Certification & Contracting and Why It's Important fsbdt to Business Owners; The Power of Entrepreneurship Today; Unleash the Fearless Woman Leader Within; Create Your Best Year: Big Visions; Recognizing Behavioral and Communication Styles; and e-Commerce: The Business of Digital Marketing.

"A Maven's World creates the space for us to learn from each other because it requires us to recognize our individual and collective power and strength," Pressley said. "I look forward to sharing part of my journey with the attendees. But the real work will happen long after this brunch ends, and we use these connections to make progress in every aspect of our personal and professional lives, and in the world at large."

Sponsors for the brunch and conference include: Eastern Bank, EMJ Financial Services, Sodexo, and Year Up. To learn more about the conference, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-womens-brunch-and-conference-tickets-38668614868or www.amavensworld.com. Tickets are $100 for general admission, $150 for VIP seating. For Vendor, Group Tickets, and Sponsorship information, please send an email to info@amavensworld.com

A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand was created by Anna Foster, founder and chief executive officer. A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand consists of products, events, and services that evoke an emotional lifestyle connection among individuals. The company motivates, inspires, and guides individuals to improve their own lifestyle personally, professionally, and socially.

Media Contact
A Maven’s World Lifestyle Brand
***@maxeymizepr.com
6176808163
End
Source:A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand
Email:***@maxeymizepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Women, Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MaxeymizePR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share