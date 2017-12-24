Capitalworxs expands into new markets

Contact

-- Capitalworxs the funding solution provider has expanded its lending services to fulfill needs within the marketplace.Currently, an industry leader in the modern-day business lending market. Capitalworxs is now offering consulting; as well as, commercial, church, non-owner occupied real estate financing, and other lending services.As always, Capitalworxs recognize the need to meet end user where they are. Thus, the philosophy remains same. Our belief is lending should be simple, with non-complicated terms and that fund quickly to qualified borrowers.Capitalworxs is dedicated and able to fulfill needs. Using the latest technology, fsbdt professional people, and excellent products we are able meet the customer where they are.Capitalworxs loans range from $1,000 to $500,000 and term length from 1 month to 5 years. Capitalworxs knows the importance of having funds on hand to meet situational needs. Regardless, if its dental, legal, surgery, make payroll, buy equipment, inventory, and/ or conduct marketing to remain competitive;Capitalworxs, is your source.Capitalworxs can approve most loans within hours and fund within three-five days.If you have a funding situation. Capitalworxs is the funding solution. Capitalworxs stands ready to help our customers grow, stabilize, and prosper.To contact Capitalworxs call 1 877.320-9644 and speak with a lending specialist or apply online at www.capitalworxs.com