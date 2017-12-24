Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Opens In Walpole, Massachusetts

The hotel's new design pays homage to the brand's origins at the Fairfield Farm

-- The 108-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Walpole, Massachusetts opened this month with a modern décor providing guests with a feeling of warmth and calm while traveling. Located at 630 Providence Highway, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Boston Walpole will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by S&H Hospitality Realty Inc. and managed by Liberty Hotel Group.Located minutes off highway I-95 and 20 miles from downtown Boston, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Boston Walpole offers guests convenient access to Logan International Airport, Gillette Stadium, Patriot's Place, downtown Providence and the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Upon opening rates will start as low as $119.00 per night."Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites. "At Fairfield Inn & Suites, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Boston Walpole is a truly stunning example of the brand's contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels in the Walpole area."The new décor fsbdt package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand's heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand's roots.The new guestroom design is impactful, unique and addresses the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler's needs to stay productive on the road in mind without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room features a modern lounge chair, serving as both functional and comfortable to either work or relax in. The artwork in the room takes center stage with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The material is sheer and allows light to pass through the photography, warming up the room and creating a comfortable environment. All guestrooms also feature a 55" SMART TV, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave. Additionally, suites will feature a separate sitting area outfitted with a comfortable couch and a second 55" SMART TV.Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, the 24/7 Corner Market, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services, and the Neponset board room that accommodates up to 10 people. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.About Fairfield Inn & SuitesFairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is designed for today's traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn & Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 900 properties around the globe, Fairfield Inn & Suites is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels.