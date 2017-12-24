News By Tag
USMLE Step 1 Live Online Course for 8 Weeks
The 8-week USMLE Step 1 online course (Monday to Friday) helps students to crack the Step 1 exam with ease
When you opt for medical school you would be aware of the 3-step licensing process in place. With our step 1 course, you can reinforce your academic preparation and be on the right fsbdt track to successfully gain licensure to practice medicine here in the United States. The course provides total coverage in terms of breadth of topics. These include anatomy, microbiology, pathology, and physiology. With the wide coverage in the USMLE Step 1 online course, students are in a position to familiarize with the type of questions they will encounter when sitting for the Step 1 exam.
What is covered in the Step 1 course?
The following components of the Live online board prep class will improve your preparation
1. In-depth NBME score discussion to help you improve on it
2. Get expert help to solve queries on mail
3. Get mobile app to boost your USMLE preparation
4. Get 16 sessions worth on one-on-one tutoring
5. 3 months' worth of question bank
6. 3 months' worth of post course recorded lecture
This ensures a holistic exam preparation when you opt for the USMLE Step 1 online course.
In case you prefer, you can also opt for the below add-ons
1.An additional NBME + consultation
2.Additional one-on-one tutoring
Make sure that you make the right move by booking your seat early on. For details, connect with EduMind to ace your exam and obtain the license through an effective preparation.
For more information, visit our site
http://www.edumind.com/
