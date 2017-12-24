USMLE Step 1 Live Online Course for 8 Weeks

The 8-week USMLE Step 1 online course (Monday to Friday) helps students to crack the Step 1 exam with ease

-- EduMind, the global educator has announced the rollout of USMLE Step 1 course to let medical students augment their study efforts with a dedicated online course on the fundamentals of medical science and test it for patient-centered skills. The 8-week USMLE Step 1 online course (Monday to Friday) helps students to crack the Step 1 exam with ease. With an intense 8-week preparation, students can easily apply the basic concepts of medical science to the real-life medicine practice and go on to become a licensed medical professional in the US. The course will run from 7:30AM to 5:30PM CST between Monday to Friday for Jan 03, 2018 to Jan 26, 2018.When you opt for medical school you would be aware of the 3-step licensing process in place. With our step 1 course, you can reinforce your academic preparation and be on the right fsbdt track to successfully gain licensure to practice medicine here in the United States. The course provides total coverage in terms of breadth of topics. These include anatomy, microbiology, pathology, and physiology. With the wide coverage in the USMLE Step 1 online course, students are in a position to familiarize with the type of questions they will encounter when sitting for the Step 1 exam.What is covered in the Step 1 course?The following components of the Live online board prep class will improve your preparation1. In-depth NBME score discussion to help you improve on it2. Get expert help to solve queries on mail3. Get mobile app to boost your USMLE preparation4. Get 16 sessions worth on one-on-one tutoring5. 3 months' worth of question bank6. 3 months' worth of post course recorded lectureThis ensures a holistic exam preparation when you opt for the USMLE Step 1 online course.In case you prefer, you can also opt for the below add-ons1.An additional NBME + consultation2.Additional one-on-one tutoringMake sure that you make the right move by booking your seat early on. For details, connect with EduMind to ace your exam and obtain the license through an effective preparation.For more information, visit our site