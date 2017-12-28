 
News By Tag
* Essence Festival
* Natural Hair
* New Orleans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

New Orleans Natural Hair Expo Weekend

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Essence Festival
Natural Hair
New Orleans

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

HOUSTON - Dec. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce the 5th Annual New Orleans Natural Hair Expo (NONHE) presented by ORS Curls Unleashed.  Our sponsors include Jane Carter Solution and many more!  The goal of the NONHE is to offer a fun, sophisticated, and social environment that celebrates and promotes the natural hair community and culture. Ashley (@CurlsfotheGirls), Janae (@Nae2Curly), and Nicolette (@Modelesque_Nic) will be our featured guests as we host hundreds of women, who will come together to celebrate natural hair and beauty.

The New Orleans Natural Hair Expo will be held July 7, 2018, and will close-out with an exclusive brunch on July 8, 2018.  The expo will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans (CACNO) from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.  The brunch will take place on Sunday, July 8, 2017 at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.  The CACNO is located 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Superdome.  Also, the CACNO is 1.2 miles from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.  The location of the Contemporary Arts Center puts the New Orleans Natural Hair Expo in fsbdt the center of the festivities that weekend.

WHO: Monique of ItsMeItsMo

WHAT: New Orleans Natural Hair Expo

WHERE:  Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans

WHEN: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 10:00-4:00 p.m.; Brunch, Sunday, July 8, 2018, 11:00-2:00 p.m.

GET SOCIAL:  Instagram:  @neworleansnaturalhairexpom, #NONHE, @itsmeitsmo; Facebook: @neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com; Website:  www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com

TICKETS:  www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.eventbrite.com (Available January 1, 2018!)

Contact
Monique Herbert
admin@neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com
http://www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2017
New Orleans Natural Hair Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share