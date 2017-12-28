New Orleans Natural Hair Expo Weekend

End

-- We are pleased to announce the 5th Annual New Orleans Natural Hair Expo (NONHE) presented by ORS Curls Unleashed. Our sponsors include Jane Carter Solution and many more! The goal of the NONHE is to offer a fun, sophisticated, and social environment that celebrates and promotes the natural hair community and culture. Ashley (@CurlsfotheGirls), Janae (@Nae2Curly), and Nicolette (@Modelesque_Nic) will be our featured guests as we host hundreds of women, who will come together to celebrate natural hair and beauty.The New Orleans Natural Hair Expo will be held July 7, 2018, and will close-out with an exclusive brunch on July 8, 2018. The expo will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans (CACNO) from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The brunch will take place on Sunday, July 8, 2017 at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The CACNO is located 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Also, the CACNO is 1.2 miles from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The location of the Contemporary Arts Center puts the New Orleans Natural Hair Expo in fsbdt the center of the festivities that weekend.: Monique of ItsMeItsMo: New Orleans Natural Hair Expo: Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 10:00-4:00 p.m.;, Sunday, July 8, 2018, 11:00-2:00 p.m.Instagram:@neworleansnaturalhairexpom, #NONHE, @itsmeitsmo;Facebook: @neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com;Website: www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.comwww.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.eventbrite.com (Available January 1, 2018!)Monique Herbertadmin@neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com