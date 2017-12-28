News By Tag
New Orleans Natural Hair Expo Weekend
The New Orleans Natural Hair Expo will be held July 7, 2018, and will close-out with an exclusive brunch on July 8, 2018. The expo will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans (CACNO) from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The brunch will take place on Sunday, July 8, 2017 at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The CACNO is located 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Also, the CACNO is 1.2 miles from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The location of the Contemporary Arts Center puts the New Orleans Natural Hair Expo in fsbdt the center of the festivities that weekend.
WHO: Monique of ItsMeItsMo
WHAT: New Orleans Natural Hair Expo
WHERE: Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans
WHEN: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 10:00-4:00 p.m.; Brunch, Sunday, July 8, 2018, 11:00-2:00 p.m.
GET SOCIAL: Instagram:
TICKETS: www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.eventbrite.com (Available January 1, 2018!)
Contact
Monique Herbert
admin@neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com
http://www.neworleansnaturalhairexpo.com
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2017