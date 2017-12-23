Can your Smart Lock really protect your property?

Door Guard launches the most secure Keyless, Digital, Electronic Smart Door Locks in Australia

Contact

Amar Shah

***@doorguard.com.au Amar Shah

End

--a leading provider of Digital Smart Lockshave launched the most secure Digital Smart Door Lock featuring a 304 Stainless SteelLock Core in Australia. The luxury Smart Locks are made out of Die Cast Zinc Alloy with Tempered Glass and are available in 2 finishes, Black or Silver. What makes them special and unique is the integration of 5 different technologies for maximum protection, flexibility and unmatched user experience.The 3 most Unique features of the Smart Lock include:1. 5 Different ways to operate the Smart Lock :o Bluetooth - Smartphone APP (Android and iOS)o Biometric - High quality Semi Conductor Fingerprint Sensoro Access Card - MiFare Smart Cardso Pin Code – Tempered Glass Touch Screen Keypado Mechanical Keys – For Backup and Emergency use2. Awhich provides the3. The Smart Lock can be managed Remotely (from anywhere in the world) without being connected to the Internet, GSM or WiFi."We identified 2 major drawbacks with existing Smart Locks:1. Traditionally, Smart Locks are based on a Single Latch or a Single DeadBolt locking technology which are not as Secure and robust as aLock Core.2. The Smart Locks need to be connected to the Internet/WiFi or GSM Network for Remote Management. (A lot of B&B properties or Rental Holiday Homes don't have any connectivity because of their remote location)We have successfully addressed both the drawbacks and are thrilled to launch this unique and premium Smart Lock in the Australian market", says, Director ofis an Australian Owned and Operated Company based in Victoria and is a leading provider of Digital, Electronic, Keyless Smart Door Locks with advanced Remote Management capabilities.offers a variety of Smart Door Locks with DeadBolt, Latch/Lever, or Mortise locking mechanisms.