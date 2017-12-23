News By Tag
Can your Smart Lock really protect your property?
Door Guard launches the most secure Keyless, Digital, Electronic Smart Door Locks in Australia
The 3 most Unique features of the Smart Lock include:
1. 5 Different ways to operate the Smart Lock :
o Bluetooth - Smartphone APP (Android and iOS)
o Biometric - High quality Semi Conductor Fingerprint Sensor
o Access Card - MiFare Smart Cards
o Pin Code – Tempered Glass Touch Screen Keypad
o Mechanical Keys – For Backup and Emergency use
2. A 304 fsbdt Stainless Steel Mortise Lock Core which provides the best form of Security.
3. The Smart Lock can be managed Remotely (from anywhere in the world) without being connected to the Internet, GSM or WiFi.
"We identified 2 major drawbacks with existing Smart Locks:
1. Traditionally, Smart Locks are based on a Single Latch or a Single DeadBolt locking technology which are not as Secure and robust as a Mortise Lock Core.
2. The Smart Locks need to be connected to the Internet/WiFi or GSM Network for Remote Management. (A lot of B&B properties or Rental Holiday Homes don't have any connectivity because of their remote location)
We have successfully addressed both the drawbacks and are thrilled to launch this unique and premium Smart Lock in the Australian market", says Hass Shah, Director of Door Guard Pty Ltd.
Door Guard is an Australian Owned and Operated Company based in Victoria and is a leading provider of Digital, Electronic, Keyless Smart Door Locks with advanced Remote Management capabilities. Door Guard offers a variety of Smart Door Locks with DeadBolt, Latch/Lever, or Mortise locking mechanisms.
https://www.doorguard.com.au/
