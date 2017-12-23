 
News By Tag
* Smart Lock
* Digital Lock
* Keyless Lock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burwood East
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

Can your Smart Lock really protect your property?

Door Guard launches the most secure Keyless, Digital, Electronic Smart Door Locks in Australia
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smart Lock
Digital Lock
Keyless Lock

Industry:
Home

Location:
Burwood East - Victoria - Australia

Subject:
Products

BURWOOD EAST, Australia - Dec. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Door Guard a leading provider of Digital Smart Lockshave launched the most secure Digital Smart Door Lock featuring a 304 Stainless Steel Mortise Lock Core in Australia. The luxury Smart Locks are made out of Die Cast Zinc Alloy with Tempered Glass and are available in 2 finishes, Black or Silver. What makes them special and unique is the integration of 5 different technologies for maximum protection, flexibility and unmatched user experience.

The 3 most Unique features of the Smart Lock include:

1.     5 Different ways to operate the Smart Lock :

o   Bluetooth - Smartphone APP (Android and iOS)

o   Biometric - High quality Semi Conductor Fingerprint Sensor

o   Access Card - MiFare Smart Cards

o   Pin Code – Tempered Glass Touch Screen Keypad

o   Mechanical Keys – For Backup and Emergency use

2.     A 304 fsbdt Stainless Steel Mortise Lock Core which provides the best form of Security.

3.     The Smart Lock can be managed Remotely (from anywhere in the world) without being connected to the Internet, GSM or WiFi.

"We identified 2 major drawbacks with existing Smart Locks:

1.     Traditionally, Smart Locks are based on a Single Latch or a Single DeadBolt locking technology which are not as Secure and robust as a Mortise Lock Core.

2.     The Smart Locks need to be connected to the Internet/WiFi or GSM Network for Remote Management. (A lot of B&B properties or Rental Holiday Homes don't have any connectivity because of their remote location)

We have successfully addressed both the drawbacks and are thrilled to launch this unique and premium Smart Lock in the Australian market", says Hass Shah, Director of Door Guard Pty Ltd.

Door Guard is an Australian Owned and Operated Company based in Victoria and is a leading provider of Digital, Electronic, Keyless Smart Door Locks with advanced Remote Management capabilities. Door Guard offers a variety of Smart Door Locks with DeadBolt, Latch/Lever, or Mortise locking mechanisms.

https://www.doorguard.com.au/collections/mortise

Contact
Amar Shah
***@doorguard.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@doorguard.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Smart Lock, Digital Lock, Keyless Lock
Industry:Home
Location:Burwood East - Victoria - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share