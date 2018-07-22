News By Tag
Unique Artists Exhibit at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum
Renzo Ventrella ~ Illustrator and Sequential Artist Sunday, April 15 at 1 p.m. On display April through July. Kenneth Restrepo ~ Costume Designer and Tattoo Artist Sunday, July 22, 2018, 2:00 P.M. On display July through November.
Renzo Ventrella ~ Illustrator and Sequential Artist
Sunday, April 15 at 1 p.m.
Renzo Ventrella is a Brooklyn-born cartoonist and illustrator. He attended Manhattan's School of Visual Arts and has been teaching at Xavier High School (his alma mater) since 1997. He is Chair of the Fine Arts Department since 2014. Mr. Ventrella works in pencils, pen-and-ink, watercolor and digital media. His exhibit will explore his roots as a child of the '70s and '80s growing up in an Italian-American household and the artistic influences he found in pop culture, from cinema to television and comic books
The exhibit will be on display from April to July at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum.
Kenneth Restrepo Presents: Origins Art Exhibit
Sunday, July 22, 2018
2:00 P.M.
This unique exhibit has derived from childhood inspirations of comic book art to adult interpretations. Kenneth Restrepo is a former United States Marine, served two tours in Iraq from 2000-2005. Kenny and his wife own and operate Leathernecks Tattoo Shop in Brooklyn, New York since 2011.
What began as a project for NYC Comic Con turned into a humbling endeavor. He is now a member of the Humble Heroes Team, a group of men and women that don Superhero costumes and visits children in hospitals, bereavement groups, schools or anywhere a child is in need of encouragement, inspiration and good cheer.
In his spare time, Kenny is creating new costumes and continues to grow in both his style and technique. His work can be seen on Instagram @tattoosbykbar, or the shop website LeathernecksTattoo.com.
This exhibit will be on display from July 22 to November at the museum.
For more information, visit www.garibaldimeuccimuseum.org or call 718-442-1608.
420 Tompkins Avenue
Staten Island, New York 10305
718-442--1608
