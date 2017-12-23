 
Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Andrew A. Carlson and Matthew R. Scott to its Orlando Office

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dec. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Andrew A. Carlson and Matthew R. Scott have joined the firm as Attorneys.

Carlson assists in handling matters related to First Party Insurance Defense and Third Party Insurance Defense. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Carlson was an Attorney at a national defense law firm where he handled Workers' Compensation and First Party Property defense. Prior to beginning his legal career, he worked in hospitality management for nearly a decade at The Walt Disney World Resort.

Carlson earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications/Media Studies from Northern Illinois University. He went on to earn his Master of Arts Degree in Business Management and Leadership from Webster University and his Juris Doctor Degree from Barry University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.

Scott assists in handling matters related to Workers' fsbdt Compensation defense. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a Certified Legal Intern for the Public Defender's 19th Judicial Circuit, as well as a Certified Legal Intern for Barry University School of Law's Collaborative Family Law Clinic.

Scott earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree with a double major in Political Science Pre-law Track and Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor Degree from Barry University School of Law. While in law school, he was awarded an Honor Certificate for Children and Family Law, as well as Trial Advocacy and Litigation. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

