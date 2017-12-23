F+L Week 2018 to Deliver China D1 Heavy-Duty Specification Update

F+L Week Logo

-- New engine oil category demand from Chinese OEMs has facilitated the formation of an innovation Alliance to develop a domestic heavy-duty lubricant specification. The China D1 heavy-duty diesel engine oil specification is scheduled for national release in 2019.Yang Guofeng, Deputy Director of Lubricants Evaluation Center at PetroChina Lanzhou Lubricating Oil R&D Institute, will outline the progress of development for the China Diesel Engine Oils Specification to an international audience at F+L Week 2018 in Macao at Cotai Strip. Mr. Yang's presentation will be at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao on March 8 at 4pm.Yang is one of the main members of the "China D1 Engine Oil Specification Development working group" and has notable research fsbdt in fields such as lubricating oil performance evaluation and lubricant technical support. He is responsible for the establishment of petrochemical national standards and industry standards of more than 10 items and has published more than 10 papers.China has a strong willingness for tailor-made engine oil specifications to meet the demand of the local market's requirements, as the current China GB standards are based on the American Petroleum Institute's (API) engine oil specifications. Engine test method development is currently in progress for the D1 specification, with the establishment of matrix tests and pass/fail criteria slated to begin in 2018.The 24th Annual F+L Week Conference will be held from March 6-9, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Macao, Cotai Strip. This annual event is organized by media company F&L Asia Ltd., based in Hong Kong. The conference theme is "Sustainability and Uncertainty"and examines our industry's indefinite and ever-changing business landscape. Balancing growth, alongside a rising focus on sustainability is challenging. F+L Week 2018 will address future fuel and lubricant industry issues and trends, and aims to help businesses thrive in an increasingly regulated environment.