-- In a recent hotelier meet the representative of Weekly Hotels shared their views about theas an accommodation option for the solo travelers during the winter holiday season. The spokesperson for the company shared:"There are many Americans who enjoy going for an extended stay during the winter holidays. In fact, this is the best time of year for solo travelers who love exploring different cities. The solo travelers prefer to go solo because they are more tend to getaway from the routine life and looking for some quality time with their own selves. Thus, extended stay hotels are the best accommodation options for them as it offers to require privacy and quality living."The spokesperson of the company further shared more details and benefits of the extended stay hotels for solo travelers. According to the shared details, the extended stay hotels offer many more amenities at lower rates to their guests. Also, it has some features which are not available with the traditional hotels or apartment rentals. For example, the weekly stay hotels offer rooms with in-room kitchen. The kitchen of weekly hotels is furnished with all required utensils, stove, microwave, refrigerator and deep freezer. Anyone can cook himself food of his choice. This is a very useful feature for the solo traveler as they can cook food of their choice. Moreover, it is a common sight in the holiday season that the restaurants are full and the waiting queues seem never-ending. Instead of waiting in this queue, one may cook some food and relax in his cozy suite of the weekly hotel."Often, it gets difficult to commute from the hotel to the amusement or adventure part and other tourist points of the city due to the holiday rush. The extended stay hotels offer the shuttle service to its guests to reach the nearby attractions and the airport. This can be very helpful and time savvy for the tourists. This is actually perfect for the female travelers who are on solo trips as they are using the safe and known transport. Also, the extended fsbdt stay hotels offer easy access to famous adventure parks, concerts, etc. in the city. It means no need to stay in the queue for a ticket to a theme park; one can get it from his/her hotel itself.", shares representative of the Weekly Hotels.The solo travelers use extended stay hotels features which make the holiday season more blossoming. For example, a day spent enjoying indoor recreation center is a day well spent. Also, the service like grab and go breakfast, laundry and dry cleaning, High-speed internet, WiFi, pool, Jacuzzi, spa service, so on and so forth. The extended stay hotels make the extended stay delightful for the solo travelers.The Weekly Hotels is one of the biggest extended stay hotel portals. It has a proprietary search engine which gives an unbiased result of the best weekly stay hotels all across the United States. The portal offers the best weekly rates on booking a room from the portal itself.