December 2017
eNyota Learning is now an ISO 27001:2013 Certified Company

 
 
PUNE, India - Dec. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- eNyota Learning Pvt. Ltd., announces that they have been certified under ISO 27001: 2013. This has been accredited by Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies (ASCB), UK. eNyota Learning is a learning design and software development company headquartered in India, with offices in the US and the UK, and with its global development center based in Pune, India.

ISO 27001:2013 is the globally accepted standard for Information Security Management Systems. It specifies the requirements and best practices for establishing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within companies. The standard also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks.

"We are excited to earn the ISO 27001:2013 certification. We host custom software applications for our clients on the Amazon AWS cloud and also work with our customer's intellectual property. We wanted to establish and follow the best practices laid out by the governing body within the organization and provide assurance to our customers that we are focused on best practices continuous improvement when it comes to data security standards." says Anand Timothy, Co-Founder and Director—Sales.

eNyota Learning began their internal preparation for the certification in 2016, by evaluating the requirements as set out in ISO 27001:2013 and aligning their information security fsbdt processes accordingly. In October 2017, with the efforts of an ISMS team that was formed, the company was able to meet the requirements during the two rounds of statutory audits that were conducted.

About eNyota Learning

eNyota Learning (pronounced as N-Yota) is a learning technology company that designs and delivers a range of bespoke eLearning and software solutions to organizations worldwide. With an 11year track record, eNyota Learning works with clients to develop solutions that deliver learning value and business impact, using a range of technology-based solutions and applications. Some of their clients include corporate organizations, training providers, and eLearning companies in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Read more here - http://enyotalearning.com/resources/press-release/enyota-...

