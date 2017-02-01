Lanika announces Reactis® V2017.2 and Reactis Model Inspector V2017.2 by Reactive Systems

 
Reactis V2017.2 Released
BANGALORE, India - Dec. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lanika Solutions and Reactive Systems are pleased to announce the release of Reactis® V2017.2 and Reactis Model Inspector V2017.2. The new version includes support for MATLAB® R2017b, Tester optimizations that reduce the number of tests and steps in generated suites, a capability for input constraints to depend on simulation time, and enhancements to scopes, test execution reports and the API.

Conditional Input Constraints

Reactis has always included a facility to assign constraints (for example a range) to top-level inputs. If an input has a constraint, then Reactis Tester will only generate values for the input that adhere to the constraint, for example are within a specified range. V2017.2 extends this concept to let you specify different constraints for different simulation times. This enables you specify that an input has a specific initial value or that an input holds its value constant for some duration. For example, the screenshots below show how conditional input constraints specify that input onOff initially has value zero, then holds the value one until time five, and subsequently is randomly assigned the value zero or one.

Scope Enhancements

Each signal in a scope can now have its own y-axis as shown below. Also, V2017.2 lets you save a scope as a signal group to store a collection of signals along with settings for displaying them. The signal group can subsequently be re-opened in a scope in future Reactis sessions.

Test Execution Report

When generating a test execution report, Reactis now gives you the option to include a section that lists all targets covered by a step in a test. For example, in the report to the right, step 46 of test 8 covers an MC/DC target, a Decision target, and a Condition target. Each of the three targets is located in the DeactivateActivate Stateflow® diagram.

TargetLink® Import

You can now import top-level inport ranges from the TargetLink Data Dictionary.

For details see the V2017.2 release notes fsbdt http://www.reactive-systems.com/mlists.msp?lid=1&itm=45

About Lanika Solutions

Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), FEI-VSG, IAV EasyDoE, MultiMechanics, ExpertControl and Sigma Technology, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.lanikasolutions.com

About Reactive Systems

Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan. The Company develops the Reactis family of tools that support the test and debug of embedded software applications developed using Simulink®, Stateflow®, and C code.

For more information, please visit http://www.reactive-systems.com

Contact
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
info@lanikasolutions.com
