Freeswitchservice Announces Freeswitch Development for VoIP Solutions for VoIP Service Providers
Freeswitchservice.com, an Ahmedabad world leader in VoIP solution development, announced the launch of refined software solutions for VoIP service providers based on open source Freeswitch.
Speaking on the occasion a representative of Freeswitchservice.com said, "We have been active in Freeswitch developmentright since the release of version 1.2 and our developers are fully familiar with the latest iteration as well as all the dependencies. We leverage our expertise to refine VoIP solution development with the evolving needs of VoIP service providers in mind. It would not be out of place to state that freeswitchservice.com mainly serves the global VoIP service providers and, till date, dozens of satisfied service providers have thanked us for our exemplary services."
Freeswitchservice.com offers a host of VoIP software development services for VoIP Service Providers all across the world, leveraging the power of open source FreeSWITCH. VoIP Solutions from freeswitchservice.com are modular and scalable, besides being extremely customized to suit each individual VoIP service provider client. The solutions cover class 4 softswitch, FreeSWITCH conferencing, IVR, recharge/balance IVR, dictation application, fax server, DID router, telecom API development, order tracking IVR, CNAM and ENUM lookups, telemedicine IVR, FreeSWITCH SBC, WebRTC client and multi-tenant dynamic IVR.
The key differentiators of freeswitchservice.com VoIP solution development, according to the representative of the company, are many. One, VoIP service providers looking for cost effective solutions can opt for off the rack solutions and pick only those modules that are of immediate use with options on future upscaling or modification in all of which cases freeswitchservice.com stands by its clients. Where freeswitchservice.com shines is in its willingness to go out of the way to offer extreme customization and white fsbdt label services for its VoIP service provider customers. This may mean modification of any module or subcomponent to suit specific use environment, not to speak of language of use in the interface and customized billing, reports and monitoring as well as administration. This is backed by total support at all stages. "We do more and yet, our rates are the best in the industry, a reason why so many VoIP service providers implicitly trust us to provide complete VoIP solutions," claimed the spokesperson of freeswitchservice.com.
The company believes in keeping in tune with latest technology and applying such technologies to its existing customer's setup to help them gain the benefits and features that advancements bring. For instance, the FreeSWITCH implementation of today uses the latest set of protocols and is far more refined than it was when it made use of legacy versions.
"We serve global VoIP service providers and we are committed to their success in competitive marketplaces,' concluded the representative of freeswitchservice.com.
About: Freeswitchservice.com is an Ahmedabad based developer of VoIP solutions based on Freeswitch.
Freeswitch service Provider Company
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
