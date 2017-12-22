News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
eWomenNetwork To Promote Hampton Roads Businesswomen
No glass ceiling here! New women's business networking group declares: "the sky's the limit" for women-owned businesses in Hampton Roads, VA
"According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at three times the rate of men in Hampton Roads and account for more than two-thirds of the job market.," said Alesha R. Brown, MBA, eWomenNetwork's Managing Director in Hampton Roads. "The Hampton Roads Chapter of eWomenNetwork focuses on the needs of these businesswomen. Our trademarked 'accelerated networking' expedites the process of building business connections and exchanging resources among other female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. eWomenNetwork is a big business-booster,"
"Now, more than ever, women realize that networking is a vital business skill," said Sandra Yancey, Founder and CEO of Dallas-based eWomenNetwork. "Women network differently than men, just as we communicate differently. eWomenNetwork has created a relationship-
The Hampton Roads Chapter of eWomenNetwork fsbdt now joins 118 other chapters throughout North America, each of which offers monthly Accelerated Networking™ events, as well as frequent Strategic Business Introduction workshops and "Breakthroughs over Breakfast" sessions, for its members and their guests.
Founded in 2000 and sponsored worldwide by Microsoft, American Express OPENSM, UPS and Dell, eWomenNetwork is the most-visited women's business Web site and producer of the largest four-day women's business Conference in North America. The office of the President of the United States recognized eWomenNetwork as one of the top women's business organizations at the forefront of the success of the women's business initiative.
To find out more about eWomenNetwork visit http://www.ewomennetwork.com. To find out about upcoming events in Hampton Roads, please contact Alesha R. Brown, Managing Director of the Hampton Roads chapter at aleshabrown@
Contact
Alesha Brown, MBA
Managing Director, Hampton Roads Chapter
***@ewomennetwork.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse