Adelaide Leitzel, Ph.D, Patent Agent, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Adelaide Leitzel, Ph.D
DR. ADELAIDE K. LEITZEL, a registered patent agent, holds a Ph.D. in genetics and molecular biology from the University of North Carolina and received her undergraduate degree in biology and history from Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina. She has extensive experience in drafting and prosecuting patent applications for inventions from diverse areas including genetics, transgenic animals, immunology, bacteriology, cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology, diagnostic methods, transgenic plants, plant pathology, and plant development. Her research was published in the journal Yeast. Dr. Leitzel is a registered patent agent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She practices in the area of Patent Prosecution with a focus on Life Sciences. Dr. Leitzel has published multiple articles on the unique aspects of life sciences patent prosecution, especially the Myriad decisions.
About Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Intellectual property is a significant asset for companies in today's competitive landscape. Protecting that asset is critical. Intellectual property is more than patents and trademarks — it is the people, practices and big ideas that keep a business running. No matter the industry, organizations need legal counsel that can identify, protect and enforce their ongoing IP rights and that can secure their freedom to operate in the marketplace.
Taft's team of Intellectual Property attorneys focuses on providing comprehensive legal strategies to support clients' needs and goals. Our group consists of more than 60 attorneys, including more than 30 registered patent attorneys and agents, who are well-positioned with the experience and connections to protect our clients' IP needs.
In addition to patent, trademark, and copyright protection and litigation, our IP attorneys advise clients on the trade secret protection, unfair competition, false advertising fsbdt and the right of publicity. We have experience representing clients across industries, including financial services, software development, electric manufacturing, specialty chemicals, security, automotive, entertainment, and health care.
Our attorneys assist clients in a range of traditional and innovative IP matters, from drafting licensing and development agreements and handling disputes to assisting individuals and institutions from early research through commercialization. We have experience litigating suits regarding involving technologies such as avionics, LCD optics, video signaling, semiconductor design and operation, thin film transistor manufacturing and design, voice-over-internet telephony and firewalls, routers and switches, network topology and message routing, LED design and operation, PECVD manufacturing processes, regulated medical devices, pharmaceutically active substances and formulations, cellular screening methods, computer software and electronic point of sale devices.
Taft's patent prosecution team consists of 25 registered patent attorneys and one patent agent that practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and prepare and prosecute patent applications in a broad range of technologies. We provide patentability studies and opinions; right-to-use (non-infringement)
While we regularly guide clients through all stages of litigation, including appeals, the goal is always to avoid and resolve potential disputes before they reach that point or, at the very least, to achieve a successful result as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Event Synopsis:
Acquiring and enforcing patent protection has become a core part of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries where innovations are constantly counterfeited and replicated by competitors in the market. It is, therefore, important to understand key patent issues particularly, the fundamentals and essentials of patent portfolio creation, management and protection. Without these, patents would always be exposed to infringement or invalidation and portfolio would remain under-commercialized.
Listen as a panel of distinguished industry experts and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with in-depth discussion of the important patent issues in pharma and biotechnology industries for 2018. The speakers will provide best practices in protecting patents against infringement and overcoming patent invalidation.
In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
· Recent Life Sciences Federal Circuit Decisions
· Key Legislative and Litigation Developments
· Impact of these Developments on Patent Protection
· Strategic Approaches to Patent Eligibility
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
