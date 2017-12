Black Lives Matter Novel Explores Trayvon Martin Shooting Beyond The Grave

Jesus and Trayvon: Explores Spirituality, Race, and Final Justice

-- Black Lives Matter Activist & Christian Minister Jomo Kenyatta Johnson today released the novel, J. The story follows the character Trayvon, whom after his death, journeys into the celestial realm where both time and space are suspended and ultimate knowledge is bestowed. There Trayvon must be deemed worthy by his Maker before entering paradise. The final test comes when he is placed face to face with his killer one last time.According to Johnson, the book explores the fsbdt role that religion has played in advocating White supremacy and how true spirituality makes both justice and love its priority.READ SAMPLE HERE:https://blacklivessavannah.org/books/Jomo Kenyatta is the founding member and director of Black Lives Matter Savannah. He possesses a Bachelors in Biblical Studies from Beacon University and a Masters of Divinity from Westminster Seminary in Philadelphia. He pastored Philly Open Air Church from 2010-2014 and as an author has released several nationally recognized books, such as Social Surge Theory, The Prodigal Saint, & Call Tyrone. He currently serves as the lead church planter for Church For Black Men ( https://church4bm.wixsite.com/ c4bm ).