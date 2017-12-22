News By Tag
Black Lives Matter Novel Explores Trayvon Martin Shooting Beyond The Grave
Jesus and Trayvon: Explores Spirituality, Race, and Final Justice
According to Johnson, the book explores the fsbdt role that religion has played in advocating White supremacy and how true spirituality makes both justice and love its priority.
READ SAMPLE HERE:
https://blacklivessavannah.org/
About Jomo Kenyatta
Jomo Kenyatta is the founding member and director of Black Lives Matter Savannah. He possesses a Bachelors in Biblical Studies from Beacon University and a Masters of Divinity from Westminster Seminary in Philadelphia. He pastored Philly Open Air Church from 2010-2014 and as an author has released several nationally recognized books, such as Social Surge Theory, The Prodigal Saint, & Call Tyrone.
