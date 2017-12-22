News By Tag
Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union
There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate.
The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program at Florence-Darlington Technical College. The incumbents are:
· Paul Hilton, president and owner of Paul Hilton Human Resources Consulting.
· Helga Hamlin, retired accountant for the City of Sumter.
· Vern Disney, accounting professor at the University of South Carolina at Sumter.
Voting will be conducted by paper ballot sent to all SAFE members with their year-end statements. Electronic voting will be held at SAFEfed.org beginning January 1. Voting ends March 5, prior to the credit union's annual meeting on March 19 in Sumter.
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with more than $1 billion in total assets, 119,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join.
