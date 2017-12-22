 
News By Tag
* Land Donation
* Land Conservation
* Land Trust
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322


North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of land along Black Creek and Doctors Lake

The nonprofit land trust has been given 388 acres in Clay County
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Land Donation
Land Conservation
Land Trust

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dec. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of 388 acres of land in Clay County along Black Creek and Doctors Lake. South Doctors Lake, Ltd. gave the property, which has high conservation value, to the land conservation organization. The property is in Fleming Island and Middleburg and is adjacent to the nonprofit's Black Creek Preservation Priority Area.

"We are grateful to the realtor for reaching out to us to offer the donation of this land, which is a floodplain forest that contributes to water quality preservation and stands as a buffer against increased flooding," said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. "The preservation of this parcel of land is vital to the health of Black Creek."

Black Creek is an important tributary to the St. Johns River and is remarkable both for its wide and healthy swamps, as well as the steep bluffs and ravines towering above its banks. It is also home to the Black Creek crayfish, a State-designated threatened species endemic to the area.

During their assessment of the land, the NFLT team found an abundance of trash and debris from recent storms and recreational boaters. NFLT hopes to hold a trash cleanup fsbdt in the future to help maintain the health of the creek.

McCarthy said preserving this land is not only good for Black Creek and Doctors Lake, but it will also have economic benefits by acting as a natural buffer against flooding. NFLT's Preservation Portfolio identified the most valuable 112,346 acres of land in Northeast Florida which provide significant ecosystem services, which are defined as services provided by the natural environment that would otherwise cost money. The Black Creek Preservation Priority Area consists of 5,000 acres in critical need of preservation.

About North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection primarily in Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Union and Volusia counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including property at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas predominantly in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations.  For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.

Media Contact
Kelly White
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:North Florida Land Trust
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Land Donation, Land Conservation, Land Trust
Industry:Environment
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share