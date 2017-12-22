News By Tag
Etech Exhibiting at CCW Winter 2018 Tradeshow
Workshops gives leaders an opportunity to learn about new technology and advancements that will help in their daily operational needs.
Nowadays where Customers are more demanding and have a variety of options for the same products and services, it is utmost important to understand the 'voice of customer' (VOC). VOC is what your customer is saying or looking for. Quality monitoring essentially helps you understand your customers' insights. Quality Monitoring is beyond checking boxes, performances, and evaluating score cards. Today, quality monitoring is focusing on quality assurance to improve customer experience and gather feedback to improve your products and services.
Each customer interaction has meaningful details and when analyzed helps provide you with insights that are important for your business decision making. The goal of this workshop is to reveal insights from analyzing customer interactions. The participants will get a fresh outlook on how to use these insights to help in training call center teams to deliver effortless customer service.
For large volumes of customer interaction data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help contact centers uncover learning patterns and valuable insights. AI helps agents to anticipate customer needs, meet customer expectation, and deliver great customer experience.
"Etech has showcased and demonstrated how AI has continued to create a buzz in the contact center industry. With the continuous advancements AI is helping contact centers improve their relationship with customers and bring it to the next level" said Etech's President and General Manager, Matt Rocco.
The workshop attendees get the opportunity to learn insights on:
1) How every customer interaction is analyzed as well as how it provides leadership with actionable and searchable information based on VOC
2) Providing step by step instructions to infusing AI into your operations
3) Finding patterns in your data and automate analytical tasks
4) Reduce costs, improve customer experience, boost productivity, and increase revenue
"There's a goldmine of insights buried in the voice channel, but manually listening and analyzing every phone call is challenging, cost prohibitive and prone to human subjectivity and errors. The customer interaction data can do wonders, and with AI and machine learning technologies, the humans can capture rich customer insights from every call. It's time for us to discover the steps needed to be taken fsbdt in order to transform organization with these tools and platforms", said Etech's Chief Customer Officer, Jim Iyoob.
To discuss your opportunities and business challenges, meet with Team Etech atBooth #416, CCW *Winter* 2018 (https://www.etechgs.com/
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.
Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Insights division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.
