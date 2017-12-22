As the year 2017 is moving to an end, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil stops at one of its latest contributions on the national and regional levels.

-- As the year 2017 is moving to an end, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil stops at one of its latest contributions on the national and regional levels. As it participated in the 8cycle of TAKREEM awards ceremony, that took place in the capital of Jordan, Amman for the very first time.Year after year, TAKREEM celebrates the accomplishments of Arabs in the fields of science, culture, environment, education, humanitarian aid and economy, it also aims to inspire Arab youth to innovate and generate pioneering projects. All these reasons and more urged Sheraton Amman Al Nabil to take part in this event by hosting a number of the noted Arab personalities participating in the ceremony from the region, to enrich their experience and stay in Jordan."Sheraton fsbdt Amman Al Nabil Hotel always strives to participate in events that carry noble and influential objectives and messages on the regional levels," said Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil. "This is why we participated in the 8th edition of TAKREEM, as it became a platform to showcase the inspirational achievements of our Arab innovators."