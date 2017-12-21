News By Tag
Bradford Newman, Partner, Paul Hastings LLP to Speak at TKG's Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape
Bradford Newman, Partner, Chair of Employee Mobility and Trade Secret Practice, Paul Hastings LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape: What's In and Out LIVE Webcast
About Bradford Newman
Bradford Newman founded and leads Paul Hastings' International Employee Mobility and Trade Secret practice. According to Chambers, he is a recognized "authority on trade secret cases." Mr. Newman is the author of Protecting Intellectual Property in the Age of Employee Mobility: Forms and Analysis, a comprehensive treatise published by ALM that offers authoritative guidance on legal risks and practical steps companies can take to protect their IP and remedy IP theft. He chairs the Firm's Silicon Valley Employment Law practice and has served as the past chair of the ABA Employment Litigation Subcommittee (Business and Commercial Litigation Section). In connection with his national practice spanning many industries, Mr. Newman routinely serves as lead trial counsel in cases with potential eight and nine-figure liability, and has successfully litigated (both prosecuting and defending) a broad spectrum of trade secret and employee mobility cases in state and federal courts throughout the country.
AboutPaul Hastings LLP
In today's world of transformative change, our purpose is clear — to help our clients and people navigate new paths to growth. With a strong presence throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the U.S., Paul Hastings is recognized as one of the world's most innovative global law firms.
In this fast-paced, data-driven environment it's not enough to react to change, you must stay ahead of it. As one of today's fastest growing law firms, we understand the imperative for innovation, efficiency, and breakthrough performance facing leading companies – and what it takes to help our clients succeed.
Event Synopsis:
With the upward trend of modern technologies and cross-border transactions, global progress has continued to spur through the years. However, coupled with these developments are significant threats against companies, especially when it comes to valuable assets like trade secrets.
Records of trade secret theft have evidently increased over the past years, and companies are left to examine fsbdt trends that will help them leverage their protection program.
Join a panel of key thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of trade secrets and as they delve into the current and emerging trends of trade secret protection. Speakers will also provide the audience practical defense strategies and what's in and out this 2018.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:
§ The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) of 2016 – Surface Discussion
§ DTSA High Profile Cases
§ Trade Secrets Misappropriation
§ Recent Trade Secret Thefts
§ Practical Defense Strategies
§ What's In and Out
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
