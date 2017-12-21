News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monica Garg of Delhi, India, Arrives in Beverly Hills to Launch International Coffee Table Book
Monica Garg to Launch her International Coffee Table Book "Influential Women of The World ~ Making a Difference" on December 27th at the exclusive Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Hotel, Honoring Ambassador Diane Watson & Denise O'Brien
Author Monica Garg recently launched The Book in August in Shanghai and Dec 2nd in Delhi, India. Garg traveled from India to the USA to attend the Dec 20th book launch in New York and arrives Dec 27th in Los Angeles. Immediately following she is on a plane to Paris, France, for the Dec 30, 2017 book launch in Europe.
Honored American invitees who will be in attendance in Beverly Hills to receive the Indian delegation include Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D, retired member of the United States of America Congress and Denise O'Brien, Hollywood Producer, Publicist, Publisher and Global Humanitarian, who is also featured as one of 65 powerful women influencers in The Book, which aims at not only recognizing accomplished women in their respective fields, but also encourages women who are starting off in their chosen fields. The Book is receiving international exposure because it promotes successful women from all over, including profiles from India, Israel, France, South Africa, the USA and beyond.
"This Coffee Table Book features some of the finest and iconic women entrepreneurs from all over the world. It also features a few of the influential international women from educational fields and multinational conglomerates. It's a great initiative to give the women much deserved recognition, and to have a greater impact of their inspirational journey on all women, as this book has an immense reach in India and abroad. The Book has a huge media coverage, and global PR of The Book is handled by Ms. Denise O'Brien who handles PR for many Hollywood celebrities. Not only is she featured in The Book, we are grateful for a celebrity like her to be promoting the book in the USA," exclaims Garg.
An afternoon tea, a tradition in India, will be the setting, in the posh Windows Lounge at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Drive, 90048. Invitees will enjoy traditional Indian tea while mingling with Garg and other prominent women in the Hollywood entertainment industry and local business community. The event offers business CEOs and Hollywood professionals the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most powerful female American business leaders of our time.
In addition to an afternoon filled with power networking, all invited guests will have a chance to take photos with Monica Garg and honored guests Ambassador Diane Watson and Denise O'Brien during an informal photo session following the tea.
For more information on Monica Garg see:
https://m.facebook.com/
For more information on the book launch:
Parul Bansal, New Delhi, India ~ 0999.959.4565
Denise O'Brien, Los Angeles, California, USA ~ 001.310.754.9321
https://www.facebook.com/
Book Release Launch Dates:
Shanghai, China | Aug 15
New Delhi, India | Dec 2
New York, NY | Dec 21
Beverly Hills, CA | Dec 27
Paris, France | Dec 30
###
Media Inquiries:
Denise O'Brien fsbdt 德妮丝, Publicist
001.310.754.9321 PST, Los Angeles, California, USA
Denise@DeniseOBrienInternational.com
The Influencers:
Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D.
Ambassador Diane Edith Watson is a former US. Representative for California's 33rd congressional district, serving from 2003 until 2011. She is a member of the Democratic Party. The district is located entirely in Los Angeles County and includes much of Central Los Angeles as well as such wealthy neighborhoods as Los Feliz, near Hollywood, California.
She was a member of the California Senate from 1978 to 1998, and the US Ambassador to Micronesia from 1999 to 2000. At the end of her senate term in 1999, USA President Bill Clinton appointed Watson to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia. Watson continued in the role of U.S. Ambassador until 2001 when she was elected to fill the vacancy of the late U.S. Representative Julian Dixon. She was re-elected in 2002 and 2004 to serve two consecutive terms, and retired in 2011. As founder of the D.E. Watson Academy and Leadtots, Watson now works globally on projects to help leaders in Nigeria, Africa, to be more successful and enjoys sharing speeches that empower in every community.
Denise O'Brien
Denise O'Brien is a social entrepreneur and the CEO & Founder of Denise O'Brien International DeniseOBrienInternational.com (http://www.deniseobrieninternational.com/
Denise is mother of three, a former Miss Santa Monica & Miss California, newspaper editor, advertising executive, and producer at KNBC-TV. As a mistress of ceremonies, red carpet host, event & film producer, and global keynote motivational speaker, she encourages others to discover their dreams and passions and has delivered her inspiring and powerful message from Hollywood red carpets and galas to prestigious international platforms on multiple continents. She motivates the lives of thousands globally and is a sought after TV and radio show guest, teaching others to create their own charismatic brand and package to become a master of influence in any field.
Contact
Parul Bansal, India ~ 0999.959.4565
Denise O’Brien, California, USA ~ 310.754.9321
***@deniseobrieninternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse