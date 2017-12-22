News By Tag
Glantus Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with Castleton Plc
The Partnership is focused on helping housing authorities visualise all their operations faster.
"By embedding our Avido Business Intelligence and Transform solutions Castleton customers can now maximize evidence-based business decision making through data analysis, prediction and trending." said Andrew Frazer, COO Glantus.
Glantus has created a unique data transformation solution to help Castleton customers manage, enhance, and optimize their existing operational capabilities by simultaneously capturing data from multiple application sources. Using Glantus solution, customers will visualise their operational complexities, increase compliance, fsbdt and drive growth.
"The time and effort required to identity, classify and report back on operational issues has become increasingly unacceptable to organisations. At Glantus we've developed a solution to help customers accelerate time to value and use their existing data sets to efficiently manage their competitiveness and growth plans," said Frazer
Mr. Jimmy Rogers Sales & Marketing Directorof Castleton plc, commented, "The Glantus team has combined their expertise with an effective and embedded solution that quickly adds value for our customers." He added, "We're very excited about our partnership with Glantus, and are thrilled to be working with a company that values innovation and customer satisfaction as much as we do."
About Glantus Limited
