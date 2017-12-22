 
News By Tag
* Business Intelligence
* Data Transformation
* Data Analytics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin 2
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Glantus Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with Castleton Plc

The Partnership is focused on helping housing authorities visualise all their operations faster.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Intelligence
* Data Transformation
* Data Analytics

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Dublin 2 - Dublin - Ireland

Subject:
* Partnerships

DUBLIN 2, Ireland - Dec. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Glantus – a leading provider of Business Intelligence and data management software solutions for the UK and Ireland - are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Castleton Technology plc, software and managed services provider to the public and not-for-profit sectors.

"By embedding our Avido Business Intelligence and Transform solutions Castleton customers can now maximize evidence-based business decision making through data analysis, prediction and trending." said Andrew Frazer, COO Glantus.

Glantus has created a unique data transformation solution to help Castleton customers manage, enhance, and optimize their existing operational capabilities by simultaneously capturing data from multiple application sources. Using Glantus solution, customers will visualise their operational complexities, increase compliance, fsbdt and drive growth.

"The time and effort required to identity, classify and report back on operational issues has become increasingly unacceptable to organisations. At Glantus we've developed a solution to help customers accelerate time to value and use their existing data sets to efficiently manage their competitiveness and growth plans," said Frazer

Mr. Jimmy Rogers Sales & Marketing Directorof Castleton plc, commented, "The Glantus team has combined their expertise with an effective and embedded solution that quickly adds value for our customers." He added, "We're very excited about our partnership with Glantus, and are thrilled to be working with a company that values innovation and customer satisfaction as much as we do."

About Glantus Limited
Glantus (http://www.glantus.com) is the UK and Ireland's Premier Provider of Purchase-to-Payment Automation, Business Intelligence Solutions & Robotic Process Automation software. Glantus provide a wide range of businesses with world class software platforms to help them transform their business operations in the digital age, and gain new insights into their business data.

Contact
Glantus
***@indigoverge.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indigoverge.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share