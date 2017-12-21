Ojashvi Yoga Shala Commenced their 200-Hour Hatha Yoga TTC and Yoga Retreat in Varkala, Kerala

Ojashvi Yoga Shala Kerala

-- Ojashvi Yoga Shala, one of the leading institutes ofconducts regular teacher training courses and yoga retreats in Rishikesh and Varkala, Kerala.The yoga school marked the commencement of theirand yoga retreat onin Varkala, Kerala. The current batch comprises of students from different countries and cultures. The students were welcomed to the yoga school in the traditional Indian style with floral garlands. An orientation presentation on the teacher training course was also presented to the students and the students were introduced to the faculty by the lead teacher.The students are accommodated in a beautiful and peaceful private property near the Varkala beach. The 200-hour hatha yoga teacher training course is a 4-week long residential course during the tenure of which the students will learn the philosophical as well as the practical aspects of yoga while emphasizing on allied sciences. The course curriculum also focuses on the practice of shatkarmas, asanas, pranayama, bandhas, mudras, meditation, relaxation techniques and mantra chanting.Theis aimed at providing the participants with the fundamental knowledge and the philosophy of yoga. The participants are also guided on how to incorporate these practices in their day to day life and enhance their fsbdt physical and mental health greatly. During the yoga retreat, the students will indulge in the daily practice of sun salutation, yogasanas, pranayama, bandhas, mudras, cleansing techniques, yoga nidra, meditation techniques and mantra chanting.Both during theand the yoga retreat, the students will be taken to explore various tourist spots to unwind and get a break from the hectic daily schedule.Theis meant to be concluded on the. The students who successfully complete the course will be granted 200 hours RYT certificate and will be eligible to teach yoga worldwide.You can visit the school websitefor more details on the courses offered