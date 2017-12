EZ Life starts New Year Promotion on all its Products

Media Contact

-- This Holiday Season, EZ Life announces that it will be running a promotion offer for 15 days, i.e. from 1Jan to 15Jan 2018 for all its customers, all over India, where all the products on the website will be at discount of 18% from its original price in accordance of welcoming the new year 2018.With the changing times and growth of modernization and technology, availability of things has become very easy and reaches out to you at your doorstep without much hassle.Holiday Season is that time of the year where people indulge in gifting, celebrating or traveling with their loved ones and that's where the lifestyle products gains its utility and importance.The aim of offering this promotion is to allow the customers to enjoy shopping lifestyle products which they need in their day to day lives and reach out to a larger group of people who can now fit fsbdt the products in their budget with our discounts and enjoy the additional benefit of free shipping all over India.EZ life is an ecommerce company ( https://www.ezlife.in/ ) that offers a unique blend of kitchenware, modern homeware, travel utilities, children's essentials and toys and ideal gifting products that can cater to many individuals and parents who can minimize their daily efforts to organize their lives without much efforts."We aspire in completing all customer demands with satisfaction with best quality products." Says Ankita Shah Sonawala, Co- Founder.Make this season a great deal by shopping online at https://www.ezlife.in/