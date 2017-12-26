News By Tag
EZ Life starts New Year Promotion on all its Products
With the changing times and growth of modernization and technology, availability of things has become very easy and reaches out to you at your doorstep without much hassle.
Holiday Season is that time of the year where people indulge in gifting, celebrating or traveling with their loved ones and that's where the lifestyle products gains its utility and importance.
The aim of offering this promotion is to allow the customers to enjoy shopping lifestyle products which they need in their day to day lives and reach out to a larger group of people who can now fit fsbdt the products in their budget with our discounts and enjoy the additional benefit of free shipping all over India.
EZ life is an ecommerce company (https://www.ezlife.in/
"We aspire in completing all customer demands with satisfaction with best quality products." Says Ankita Shah Sonawala, Co- Founder.
Make this season a great deal by shopping online at https://
