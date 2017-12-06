 
Industry News





10th Bengaluru International Film Festival (biffes)

 
 
IMG-20171206-WA0016
BENGALURU, India - Dec. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- BIFFES invites films for Competition sections of its 10th edition. The Competitions are held under Asian, Indian and Kannada Cinema Categories. Expert committees will shortlist about 12 films under each category for final competition. The Festival Director and Artistic Director will have additional discretionary powers to augment the selection process.

One Asian cinema and one Kannada cinema are awarded an International Prize and recognition by NETPAC (Network for Promotion of Asian & Pacific Region Cinemas) Jury. In the category of Indian Cinema, 2 prizes are awarded for the best two films and a Special Critic Jury fsbdt award for one film. Kannada cinema competition will have 3 prizes in addition to the International award.

Cash prizes, Mementos and Certificates will be issued for the winners of the competition in each category.

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF FILMS IS DECEMBER 31, 2017.


Entry norms and regulations of the Competition are available on the official website of the festival, http://biffes.in/

Contact
Commstrat
***@gmail.com
End
Source:BIFFES
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:10th BIFFES, Film Festival, Bengaluru
Industry:Arts
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
