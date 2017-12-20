 
Industry News





Prado Stuiber Designs Launched Artikel Eins Collection of Leather Bags

 
 
PRADO STUIBER
KWUN TONG, Hong Kong - Dec. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- We are thrilled to finally announce the OFFICIAL LAUNCH of PRADO STUIBER ARTIKEL EINS (first collection) and our WEB STORE.

Take our #stylish #multifunctional #multipurpose #realleather bags to your next adventure!

ARTIKEL EINS, the first collection of real leather bags from PRADO STUIBER, showcases function and fashion.

The products are travel-inspired and designed to be multifunctional and stylish.

True to your daily requirements, lifestyle, and travel needs, choose from EXPLORER, JOURNEY, PASSAGE, QUEST, and VOYAGE.

#PradoStuiber #PradoStuiberDesigns #PradoStuiberBrand#PradoStuiberArtikelEins17 #PradoStuiberQuest fsbdt #PradoStuiberExplorer#PradoStuiberJourney #PradoStuiberPassage #PradoStuiberVoyage#fashion #instafashion #functionalfashion #leatherlove #leathergoods#leatherbag #genuineleather #culture #inspiredbytravel #style#instastyle #instagood #hkig #asiandesigner #filipinodesigner#europeandesigner #germandesigner #follow #followourpage #HKbrand #HK #HongKong

Please visit us at https://WWW.PRADOSTUIBER.COM & SHOP NOW!

